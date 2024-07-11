the*gamehers Brings Women Empowering Mission to SEICon 2024

the*gamehers is proud to bring the mission of supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers to Las Vegas with its partnership with SEICon 2024.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S., July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- the*gamehers is proud to announce its partnership with SEICon 2024 to promote the mission of supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying individuals in the gaming industry. This collaboration will highlight the importance of inclusivity and diversity in gaming through various events and panels at the conference.Allie Young, President of the*gamehers, will be a featured speaker on the panel: “Esports - Governance, Competition, Integrity.” This panel, which includes other thought leaders in the industry, will delve into the current state of esports, its global scale, and the critical need for a regulatory committee to ensure the sport's growth and integrity."Partnering with SEICon allows us to amplify our mission of fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for women in gaming," said Young. "Together, we are creating a platform for meaningful discussions and transformative change in the industry."Joey Gawrysiak, Executive Director of Esports of Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "It is always incredible to have the opportunity to work with the*gamehers organization as a leader in addressing diversity issues in esports and gaming. This group has helped advance diversity, lower barriers to access for all people, and change the culture of esports and gaming to be a better space for all gamers. I am so proud to be able to engage with them more in this exciting new Sports, Entertainment, Innovation Conference on such a large scale to help promote this message. Allie will be an incredible voice to represent the*gamehers and so much more as part of a panel of experts across the esports landscape."Join the*gamehers’s mission at SEICon and use the exclusive code THEGAMEHERS -SEICON to get 15% off tickets.About SEICon:SEICon is a next-gen conference that brings together academia, corporations, government entities, non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders to collaborate and accelerate the development of new products, services, and technologies. Innovation has been a key focus since its inception, featuring an Innovation Hub, daily keynote speeches, seminars, sessions, roundtable discussions, and nightly wrap parties with musical entertainment.About the*gamehers:thegamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, thegamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.