Turkish and English Medium Programs of EMU Psychology Department Become the Only Programs in TRNC to be Accredited by TPA

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Psychology Turkish-medium and English-medium undergraduate programs have been accredited by the Accreditation Supreme Board of the Turkish Psychological Association (TPA) for a duration of 5 years, until 2029.

In his statement on the topic, Chair of EMU Psychology Department Prof. Dr. Fatih Bayraktar expressed that the Turkish Psychological Association is the sole institution authorized by the Council of Higher Education (YOK) to accredit programs in the field of psychology. In this regard, as a result of the accreditation valid from 1 July, 2024, Prof. Dr. Bayraktar conveyed that the accreditation of the programs will be clearly stated in the preference booklets starting from next year, noting that this will ensure that successful students choose these programs. The statement of Prof. Dr. Bayraktar continued with, “EMU Department of Psychology English-medium undergraduate program commenced student admission in 2007 and Turkish-medium undergraduate program in 2014 upon the approval of the YOK. Our English-medium undergraduate program has been regularly accredited since 2015. With out strong academic staff and infrastructure we have created as a result of our work conducted within the scope of our goals, our Turkish-medium program has also been accredited in 2024. With this achievement, we are among the 18 other programs accrediated in Türkiye and, we are proud to be the only accredited program in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). As the Department of Psychology, in addition to offering our students the opportunity to study in an accredited program, we aim to train the competent psychologists of the future through minor programs and research opportunities”.

The Dean of EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali, Özarslan, expressed his pride regarding the accreditation of both programs by the board and, highlighted the alignment with the faculty’s mission and vision, emphasizing their focus on infrastructure, the expertise of their academic staff, and the quality of education provided. Consequently, Prof. Dr. Özarslan stated, they are deeply honored that the Turkish and English medium undergraduate programs of their Psychology Department have been accredited by the Turkish Psychological Association Accreditation Supreme Board until 2029. Besides undergraduate education, the department also offers master’s and doctoral programs in General Psychology. Prof. Dr. Özarslan noted that all their programs are approved by the Council of Higher Education (YOK) and that they also place great importance on accreditation efforts in all our departments.

Congratulating the Department of Psychology and the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç remarked that it is a significant honor to have the programs accredited by the Turkish Psychological Association Accreditation Supreme Board for five years until 2029, and to be the only program in the country with such accreditation. Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted that EMU, celebrating 45 years in education, stands as a true global university with its high-quality education standards, international expansions, global visibility, and academic accomplishments. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also underscored the importance they place on having their education quality validated by independent organizations.