SENTRY Video Walls Chosen to Monitor the 2024 Olympic Games

Advanced Hardware secured video walls to assist French defense teams ensuring security of the Games

PARIS, FRANCE, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SENTRY Video Walls, a Business Unit of ScioTeq Group, is a leader in multilevel secured video walls, and ScioTeq Group is proud to announce this product has been selected for its state of the art technology for use in the operations headquarters for surveillance and monitoring of the 2024 Olympic Games. The Games will be held from 26 July to 11 August, and the Paralympic Games from 28 August to 8 September.

With a projected 15 million visitors expected to converge on Paris this summer for the Games and generating around 11 billion euros in economic activity, the combination of commerce and data will make these games a magnet for bad actors. The Sentry Video Walls will ensure superior information security, flexible real time video and images in which video can be distributed to any location and also allow for easy scenario selection as well as easy setup and use.

The SENTRY hardware secured video wall system is designed and manufactured for use in multi-domain network environments specifically, command centers. These cutting-edge video wall solutions are trusted, certified and in use by the French Ministry of Defense and NATO nations (especially the deployable products) and have been positioned in numerous facilities across the French Air Force, Army, Navy, and Special Forces. They enable the integration of information from various networks with different levels of classification (UNCLASS, SECRET, TOP SECRET), allowing the command structure to view all critical data simultaneously while maintaining a physical network segregation.

"In the 15 years that Sentry Video Walls have been on the market, they have evolved into highly respected and unparalleled global security solutions for use in command centers, and in the field. We are honored that our video walls have been selected as a primary tool in keeping the 2024 Olympics safe and secure. It confirms our commitment to the future development of advanced security products” explained ScioTeq Group Sentry Manager, Emmanuel Delorme.

This hardware-centric approach to cybersecurity eliminates vulnerabilities of software solutions thus ensuring virtually no hacking or leaks. Hardware secure cybersecurity involves the use of physical devices to enhance the security of computer systems. This includes specialized hardware components and appliances designed to provide robust security functions. It avoids shared hardware configurations which could lead to data breaches and leaks. In today’s cyber-reliant world, the challenge lies in managing secure command center applications that use information from segregated networks with different security classification levels. Conventional commercial display systems cannot do this.

"For my Center of Operations, the installation of a wall of eight screens in the Joint Operation Center is a major added value. These screens, whose layout is comparable to what can be found in operations notably in American headquarters, make it possible for me to anticipate and monitor the build-up of the Olympic games, while at the same time being able to deal immediately with incidents and accidents in subordinate units, thanks to a copy of the Geovisu mapping software. The installation of this system has improved the flow of information, boosted the responsiveness of the operations center's staff, and enabled us to take better account of situations we are faced with. At the end of the Olympic games, I will recommend that this wall of screens be installed on the premises of the Quartier Général des Loges (QGL). In this way, the Sentinelle Joint Staff will be able, as was the case for us during the Olympic Games, to monitor delicate situations, coordinate the action of units in the field and have the tools needed to accomplish the mission right in front of them, for the entire Center of Operations.”, said LtCol Sebastien, Chief of the Center of Operations.

For the Olympic headquarters, three SENTRY video walls and numerous standalone screens have been installed, totalling over 50 screens. This extensive setup will support the joint staff of the SENTINELLE operation, which is responsible for securing the French homeland and will be reinforced during the games.

About ScioTeq Group

ScioTeq Group is the parent company of a group of subsidiaries specializing in the engineering, development and manufacturing of mission critical electronics for Aerospace, defense and air traffic control industries. Customers across all brands include commercial, civil and military aviation, multi-national military and defense, and global Air Traffic control organizations. ScioTeq Group continues to invest in, and acquire, small, growing companies that share a similar focus in the development of electronics that can transform the industry.