NUJ welcomes BBC pension case ruling

The NUJ is pleased to note the recent ruling of the Court of Appeal, in which three judges dismissed the BBC’s appeal confirming that it can only make changes to its pension schemes in limited circumstances.

While it does not prevent the corporation’s intention to alter its pension schemes, in practice this ruling means that the BBC's ability to make changes to active members' future service benefits is greatly restricted. The NUJ will however continue to keep a watching brief in respect of any proposed changes to members’ pensions.

Sian Jones, NUJ national broadcasting organiser said “We welcome this outcome which will come as a relief to members of the BBC’s defined benefits schemes. While we understand the BBC’s desire to provide a stable pension provision for the future, this must be done through a process of full consultation with members of the relevant pension schemes, who should have the ultimate say over any future plans for change.”

British Broadcasting Corporation v BBC Pension Trust Ltd & Anor [2024] EWCA Civ 767 (09 July 2024) (bailii.org)

Return to listing