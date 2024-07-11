Declaration Partners Establishes Continuation Fund Partnership with Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Transaction with established European institutional investor adds to Declaration’s LP base
We are pleased to partner for the long-term with institutional investor Lombard Odier Investment Managers. We view this as a high-quality portfolio with significant future prospects.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- --Lombard Odier Investment Managers buying a minority stake in portfolio of eleven investments that Declaration will continue to manage
— Brian Frank, Declaration Partners Co-founder and Managing Partner
--Declaration manages ~$2.2 billion, approximately 40% of which is from external investors beyond anchor investor David M. Rubenstein and Declaration investment professionals
Declaration Partners, a private capital investment firm, today announced it has raised a continuation fund to broaden the firm’s investor partnerships in its private equity strategy. Investors advised by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) will participate in Declaration’s growth investment program through the purchase of a minority stake in a portfolio of 11 companies. LOIM is the institutional asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, which has approximately CHF190 billion ($200+ billion USD) of assets under management. Terms of the transaction are not public.
Brian Frank, Declaration Partners Co-founder and Managing Partner, said, “We are pleased to partner for the long-term with the well-regarded institutional investor Lombard Odier Investment Managers. We view this as a high-quality portfolio of growth and platform investments with significant future prospects. We look forward to our partnership with Lombard Odier Investment Managers as we seek to create value for their investors.”
Declaration Partners is a registered investment advisor whose anchor investor is private equity pioneer and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein. Mr. Rubenstein, who recently purchased the Baltimore Orioles Major League Baseball team, will receive all transaction proceeds from the partial sale and will retain a majority of interests in the 11 investments comprising the portfolio managed by Declaration. Declaration’s management team is rolling their economic interests and investing additional capital in the portfolio and will not be selling as part of the transaction.
In addition to purchasing a minority stake in the portfolio, Lombard Odier Investment Managers has also committed to make potential follow-on investments in the companies to support their continued growth strategies.
London-based Fairview Capital Group advised Declaration on the transaction.
About Declaration Partners
With approximately $2.2 billion in assets under management, Declaration Partners is a private investment firm specializing in growth equity, real estate, and GP solutions. David Rubenstein is the anchor investor. With headquarters in New York and an office in the Washington, DC area, Declaration invests on behalf of family offices and like-minded institutional investors. www.declarationpartners.com
About Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is the institutional asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, wholly owned and funded by its partners since its establishment in 1796.
We provide a range of investment solutions to a diverse group of long-term oriented clients. Our heritage, and our combination of the best of conservatism and innovation, keeps us well positioned to create lasting value for our clients. Our investment capabilities span fixed income, convertible bonds, equities, multi-asset, and alternatives. Sustainability is central to our investment philosophy; we believe it is the founding principle of long-term economic and investment outcomes and will drive returns over the long term.
With 209 investment professionals, we are a global business with a network of 13 offices across Europe, Asia, and North America and have assets under management of CHF 70 billion (as at 31 December 2023). https://am.lombardodier.com/
Media Contacts:
Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Celeste Herriger
+41 76 403 1426
c.herriger@lombardodier.com
Christopher Ullman
Declaration Partners
+1 202-641-2234
chris@chrisullman.com