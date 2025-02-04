Capitol Meridian Partners Makes Strategic Investment into LAUNCH

CMP investment to enhance value-added service offerings for the Company’s clients

We are excited to partner with Adam Palmer and the CMP team, who have a long track record supporting founder-led businesses. They are highly respected in the aviation market.” — Mike Guagenti, LAUNCH CEO and Co-Founder

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Aviation services and technical workforce solutions provider poised for accelerated growth• Jeff Martin, veteran aviation executive, named as the Company’s Executive Chairman Capitol Meridian Partners (CMP), a private equity firm with deep expertise in the aviation sector, today announced it has completed a majority investment in LAUNCH , a founder-led provider of technical workforce solutions and services to the aviation industry. LAUNCH’s solutions address a wide range of aircraft platforms and systems, including airframes, avionics, in-flight connectivity, and interiors. The LAUNCH management will remain in place and retain a significant ownership stake going forward.“I thank our clients, who have supported LAUNCH through the years since our inception and have helped us become the industry leading company we are today,” said Mike Guagenti, LAUNCH CEO and Co-Founder. “We are excited to partner with Adam Palmer and the CMP team, who have a long track record supporting founder-led businesses. They are highly respected in the aviation market given their deep sector knowledge, extensive industry network, and ability to add value.” Ian Rollo, Co-Founder and current Chairman, along with Jean Rollo, Co-Founder & President of LAUNCH Management Services, emphasized the impact of LAUNCH’s team. Jean Rollo added, "The dedication and drive of the amazing team at LAUNCH have greatly contributed to our success. Together, our new partnership with Capitol Meridian will enable us to best serve our customers and accelerate our growth plans.”“Since founding CMP in 2021, aviation services has been a core focus area for us given its attractive, sustainable market tailwinds. We were drawn to LAUNCH because of their well-earned reputation as a leading provider of reliable, high-quality technical talent and solutions. The Company addresses a critical pain point industry-wide, which is expected to persist for a long time,” said CMP Founding Partner Adam Palmer. “We look forward to supporting the Company's growth plans by strengthening LAUNCH’s customer value proposition; expanding into new markets and geographies; investing in technology; and providing follow-on capital,” he added.Jeff Martin, newly named Executive Chairman of LAUNCH, said, “I am excited to work with the LAUNCH team as they partner with CMP for their next stage of growth. As an airline and OEM executive, I understand the value of creative thinking coupled with partnership, integrity, and a customer-centric approach. LAUNCH’s proven record of quality, reliability, and innovation embodies these principles. Under Mike and Jean’s continued leadership, the Company will remain dedicated to those core values while pursuing new opportunities and strategic partnerships with our clients.” Mr. Martin will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Aero Design Labs.RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper and Huck Bouma, P.C. served as legal counsel to LAUNCH. Jefferies, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to CMP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.*****CMP, with $1.2 billion in AuM, has now invested in six companies out of its inaugural $900 million fund, Capitol Meridian Fund I LP: LMI, Altumint, PrimeFlight Aviation Services, Parry Labs, Clarity, and now LAUNCH.About LAUNCHAt LAUNCH, our mission is to partner with our clients to deliver innovative technical workforce solutions and services to the aviation industry. Additionally, LAUNCH TEAMS, operating under our Part 145 Repair Station Certificate, combines accomplished leadership with expert technicians for project-based solutions to execute your maintenance and modification programs. Our commitment to strong alliances has helped us develop a pipeline of mechanics and technicians for today and the future of aviation maintenance. www.launchtws.com About Capitol Meridian PartnersCapitol Meridian Partners was formed in 2021 to invest at the nexus of government and commercial markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 28+ years of its principals’ experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. www.capitolmeridian.com Contacts:Chris UllmanCapitol Meridian Partnerschris@chrisullman.com+1-202-641-2234

