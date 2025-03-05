Molly Beggy Joins Clarity Innovations as Vice President of Proposal Operations

Molly Beggy is the New VP of Proposal Operations

Former Proposal Development Center Lead at Accenture Federal Services to help win larger procurements and scale proposal operations as defense firm grows

Molly has a track record of winning highly competitive, complex deals across the federal government.” — Kelli Usé-Hull, Senior Vice President of Growth at Clarity

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Innovations , a National Security software, data, and cyber engineering platform providing complex mission system outcomes, today announced the appointment of Molly Beggy , former Proposal Development Center Lead at Accenture Federal Service, as Vice President of Proposal Operations, a new position, effective February 24, 2025. Ms. Beggy will play a key role in Clarity’s next phase of growth, helping the firm compete for large, strategic opportunities within the DoD and IC.“Molly has a track record of masterfully building and scaling proposal operations teams as well as bidding and winning highly competitive, complex deals across the federal government,” said Kelli Usé-Hull, Senior Vice President of Growth at Clarity Innovations. “Molly embodies Clarity’s top values – people and mission – and will foster Clarity’s competitive edge during this exciting phase of scaling and growth in service of our national security and defense partners.”Molly Beggy: "Clarity's mission, culture, and customer-set are a natural fit for me. This is a rare opportunity to help a thriving firm rise to a new level of scale and success. I look forward to joining my new colleagues in their dedication to the protection of our country from an expanding array of global threats."Founded in 2012, Clarity elevates warfighter effectiveness by blending national security mission expertise with commercial innovation and by helping the government redefine its relationship to technology. Clarity’s mission is to connect people to the technology and tradecraft necessary to make the U.S. and world a better, safer place. Clarity has experienced explosive growth over the past few years, achieving upwards of 40% growth in their first year of full and open competition.Clarity is a portfolio company of Capitol Meridian Partners , a Washington, DC-based firm that invests in companies at the nexus of government and commercial markets. https://capitolmeridian.com/ About Molly Beggy:Ms. Beggy has over a decade of business development and proposal management experience supporting federal contractors from small businesses to large integrators. Prior to joining Clarity, Ms. Beggy was an Associate Director at Accenture Federal Services leading their Proposal Development Center following the acquisition and integration of Novetta. Throughout her career she has worked in business development and proposal roles at SAIC, Engility, Constellis, and O’Gara Training and Services. Ms. Beggy grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She earned her BA from Miami University (Ohio) and lives in Arlington, Virginia.About Clarity InnovationsClarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to become the warfighter’s premier mission partner; empowering outcomes of National significance in competition and in conflict. Clarity’s mission is to protect and defend the Nation by modernizing and transforming complex systems, empowering data-driven decisions at scale, and establishing dominance in the cyber operations domain. Clarity empowers its personnel while executing missions with precision, dedication and speed; ensuring readiness for the challenges of preserving National Security through modern cyber-weapon systems now and into the future. www.clarityinnovates.com

