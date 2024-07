From Farm Boy To Cowboy To Iron Worker To Horseman: The Inspiring Autobiography by Lonny Bitton

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐งโ€™๐ฌ autobiography, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ ๐๐จ๐ฒ ๐“๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ฐ๐›๐จ๐ฒ ๐“๐จ ๐ˆ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐จ ๐‡๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง takes readers through his unique and inspiring life story. From his humble beginnings as a farm boy to his adventures as a cowboy, ironworker, and horseman, Lonny shares his passion for horses and construction projects that have taken him around the world.

๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐ง, also known as ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ซ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐‰๐ซ. is a seasoned author who has lived a full and unforgettable life. At over 80, ๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ splits his time between his summer home in ๐—›๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ, ๐—œ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—ต๐—ผ, and his permanent residence in the ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜†, ๐—ช๐—”, with his second wife, ๐•๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ข. A proud father of three children, ๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ is also a grandfather to five and a great-grandfather to four.

As a dedicated member of the Ironworkerโ€™s International Union and Local 14 in Spokane, WA, ๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒโ€™๐ฌ career as a journeyman ironworker has led him to work on construction projects across the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and the Alaska pipeline. His decades of experience in the industry have shaped him into the skilled and knowledgeable professional he is today.

In addition to his successful career in construction, Lonny has always had a deep love for horses. His passion for equestrian activities led him to establish the Double-L-Ranch, where he has bred some of the finest colts in the country. Throughout his life, ๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ has proudly owned winning stallions and has continued to be actively involved in the equestrian community.

๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒโ€™๐ฌ autobiography chronicles his diverse career experiences and highlights his dedication to horses. His love for these magnificent animals has driven his success as a horseman and has significantly shaped his lifeโ€™s journey.

๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ ๐๐จ๐ฒ ๐“๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ฐ๐›๐จ๐ฒ ๐“๐จ ๐ˆ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐จ ๐‡๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง is a captivating read that offers a glimpse into the remarkable life of ๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐ง. Readers of all ages will be inspired by his resilience, passion, and unwavering commitment to his craft. ๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒโ€™๐ฌ story is a testament to the power of following oneโ€™s dreams and never giving up on what truly matters.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐Š๐ข๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ & ๐๐จ๐›๐ฅ๐ž.

๐‘จ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’›๐’๐’ ๐’๐’Š๐’๐’Œ: https://www.amazon.com/Farm-Cowboy-Iron-Worker-Horseman-ebook/dp/B0CVVBGLNT/

๐‘ฉ๐’‚๐’“๐’๐’†๐’” & ๐‘ต๐’๐’ƒ๐’๐’† ๐’๐’Š๐’๐’Œ: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/from-farm-boy-to-cowboy-to-iron-worker-to-horseman-lonny-bitton/1144943102

For more information about Lonny Bitton and his autobiography, contact

๐‹๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐ง

๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ฒ๐›๐ข๐ญ@๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ฅ.๐œ๐จ๐ฆ

+๐Ÿ (๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–)-๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ

๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐๐ฒ: