From Farm Boy To Cowboy To Iron Worker To Horseman: The Inspiring Autobiography by Lonny Bitton

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧’𝐬 autobiography, 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧 takes readers through his unique and inspiring life story. From his humble beginnings as a farm boy to his adventures as a cowboy, ironworker, and horseman, Lonny shares his passion for horses and construction projects that have taken him around the world.

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧, also known as 𝐃𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐫. is a seasoned author who has lived a full and unforgettable life. At over 80, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 splits his time between his summer home in 𝗛𝗮𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲, 𝗜𝗱𝗮𝗵𝗼, and his permanent residence in the 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘆, 𝗪𝗔, with his second wife, 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢. A proud father of three children, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 is also a grandfather to five and a great-grandfather to four.

As a dedicated member of the Ironworker’s International Union and Local 14 in Spokane, WA, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲’𝐬 career as a journeyman ironworker has led him to work on construction projects across the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and the Alaska pipeline. His decades of experience in the industry have shaped him into the skilled and knowledgeable professional he is today.

In addition to his successful career in construction, Lonny has always had a deep love for horses. His passion for equestrian activities led him to establish the Double-L-Ranch, where he has bred some of the finest colts in the country. Throughout his life, 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 has proudly owned winning stallions and has continued to be actively involved in the equestrian community.

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲’𝐬 autobiography chronicles his diverse career experiences and highlights his dedication to horses. His love for these magnificent animals has driven his success as a horseman and has significantly shaped his life’s journey.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧 is a captivating read that offers a glimpse into the remarkable life of 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧. Readers of all ages will be inspired by his resilience, passion, and unwavering commitment to his craft. 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲’𝐬 story is a testament to the power of following one’s dreams and never giving up on what truly matters.

