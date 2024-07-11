Global Digital Dentistry Market: Driven by Intraoral Scanners and 3D Printing Innovations

The CAD/CAM device market in 2023 is shaped significantly by the intraoral scanner market segment and is anticipated to have the most rapid growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading international market research firm, proudly announces the release of its detailed report on the Global Digital Dentistry Market. The full report suite includes the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) device, CAD/CAM material, dental 3D printer, and dental 3D printing material markets.

The global digital dentistry market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow, reaching over $7.9 billion over the forecast period. This growth is underpinned by advancements in CAD/CAM devices, the expanding adoption of intraoral scanners, and the rapid evolution of dental 3D printing technologies.

Intraoral Scanners Propel CAD/CAM Device Market Growth

The CAD/CAM device market in 2023 is significantly shaped by the intraoral scanner market segment, which is experiencing rapid growth driven by the digitization trend in modern dentistry. The importance of infection control, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased production efficiency have fueled demand for intraoral scanners. These devices eliminate the need for physical models, allowing dentists to save considerable time and expedite turnaround times by instantly delivering digital files to labs. North America is the largest market for intraoral scanners in terms of unit sales, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

Market Consolidation: A Key Driver

Consolidation activities in laboratories and dental clinics, particularly in North America and Europe, are major drivers of the CAD/CAM devices and materials market. Large corporate chains are replacing smaller laboratories, increasing the CAD/CAM milling system installed base. Similarly, consolidation in dental clinics allows smaller establishments to access increased capital, fostering investment in chairside systems. However, increased purchasing power contributes to ASP declines across all market segments.

Competitive Landscape

In 2023, Dentsply Sirona retained its leadership in the digital dentistry market, driven by strong sales of its CEREC® chairside systems and a substantial presence in the CAD/CAM milling system and intraoral scanner markets. The company's significant share in permanent CAD/CAM materials also bolstered its market position. Expanding its portfolio, Dentsply Sirona entered the dental 3D printer market with fastprint.io. Ivoclar followed as the second-leading competitor, dominating the permanent CAD/CAM material market with products like Telio cad®, IPS Empress®, and IPS e.max®. 3Shape ranked third, known for its Trios™ intraoral scanners and strong presence in the CAD/CAM device market. In the dental 3D printer market, 3D Systems stood out with its diverse product range, including the NextDent 5100®, and continued to innovate with the launch of the NextDent LCD1 in 2023.

https://idataresearch.com/product/digital-dentistry-market/

