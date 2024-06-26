Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Influenced by Dental Implant Market, Limited by Procedural Costs

Dental bone grafting can be expensive, leading to many patients missing out. Only a fraction of potential beneficiaries actually receive the procedure. ” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading international market research firm, proudly announces the release of its detailed report on the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials market. The full report suite on the global market for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials includes dental bone graft substitutes, dental barrier membranes and local antimicrobial periodontal treatments. Collectively, these segments will be referred to as the dental biomaterials market.

Growth in the dental bone graft substitute market is heavily influenced by growth in the dental implant and final abutment markets. The dental implant market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Because bone grafting is performed in preparation for around 40% of dental implant procedures, this growth will result in an increased demand for dental bone graft substitute. Continued growth in the dental implant market will facilitate subsequent growth in the dental bone graft substitute market.

The main limitation for the dental biomaterials market is the substantial cost of procedures. Dental bone grafting procedures can be quite costly, and, as a result, many patients who could benefit from bone grafting never receive the procedure. This is evident from the fact that only a fraction of the total potential beneficiaries of bone grafting have actually undergone the procedure. In addition, dental membranes are not seen as essential to most bone grafting procedures. Although the use of dental barrier membranes enhances the likelihood of a successful procedure, they entail an additional expense that patients and insurers are not always willing to accept.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: Overall, the global dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials market was valued at nearly $1.8 billion in 2023. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach nearly $2.6 billion.

Competitive Landscape: In 2023, Geistlich, ZimVie, and BioHorizons were the top three market share leaders in the global bone graft substitute market. Geistlich was the dominant player, holding significant shares of the dental bone graft substitute and dental barrier membrane markets .ZimVie, formerly Zimmer Biomet, was the second-leading competitor in the market and was able to maintain its top position by providing products in all of the sub-segments of the dental bone graft substitutes and dental barrier membranes market. Lastly, BioHorizons has seen continued success in its dental regenerative product lines, claiming the third-leading spot in the overall dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials market in 2023.

Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research, notes, "Dental bone grafting procedures can be quite costly, resulting in many patients who could benefit from bone grafting never receiving the procedure. This is evident from the fact that only a fraction of the total potential beneficiaries of bone grafting have actually undergone the procedure."

