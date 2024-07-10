Navy Week Charts Course to Fargo

Fargo Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Fargo, the state of North Dakota, and the nation.

More than 50 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city.

Participating Navy assets include the Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS North Dakota (SSN 784), Navy Band Great Lakes, USS Constitution, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Naval History and Heritage Command, Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, Navy Reserve Center Fargo, U.S. Fleet Forces, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Office of Small Business Programs, and Navy Esports.

The Navy's senior executive is Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Europe/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Africa/Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples. Munsch is a native of Oakes, North Dakota and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Munsch assumed his current role in June 2022 as commander of Allied Joint Force Command, located in Naples, Italy. During Navy Week, he is participating in community engagements, a proclamation ceremony and engaging with local businesses, civic, education, and government leaders.

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Fargo.

"Sailors are the reason America's Navy is the most powerful in the world," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Julie Holland. “We are thrilled to bring your Navy Warfighters to Fargo. At Navy Weeks, Americans will connect with Sailors who have strong character, competence, and dedication to the mission, and who continue a nearly 250-year tradition of decisive power from seabed to cyberspace.”

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in various community events and projects across the area, including engaging with youth at the YMCA summer camps, Fargo Library, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Great Plains Food Bank, 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, amongst many others. They’ll also participate in a Red River Cleanup and sled hockey competition with Hope Inc. The Navy Band Great Lakes has free scheduled performances at the Fargo Airsho opening ceremony, Red River Valley Zoo, Red River Market and other venues throughout the week.

Mayor Tim Mahoney, The City of Fargo and leadership from surrounding communities will hold a Proclamation Ceremony, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, in the Commission Chambers at Fargo City Hall. Admiral Stuart Munsch will accept the Proclamation, Sailors from the USS North Dakota (SSN 784), will attend, and the Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Ambassadors and Ceremonial Guard will perform.

Fargo Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 130 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Fargo Navy Week events should contact Lt. Cmdr. Jill Brown at (214) 402-4444 or jill.m.brown2.mil@us.navy.mil