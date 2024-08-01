Empowering Young Men: Two Journals Leading the Charge

Two-time author Donya Taylor and son Rise Up Son and A Women's Handbook Encouraging Sons to Rise Up Rise Up Son and companion book A Women's Handbook Encouraging Sons to Rise Up

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where young men face unprecedented challenges, a new Spirit-filled movement is calling mothers, grandmothers, mentees, and guardians to invest their time, prayers, and wisdom in the journey to manhood. Spearheading this movement is Donya Taylor, a two-time author and mother, whose profound experiences have led to the creation of two impactful journals: "Rise Up Son!" and its companion, "A Women's Handbook Encouraging Sons to Rise Up."

A Journey of Faith and Empowerment

"Rise Up Son!" is an inspiring journal that emerged from Donya's personal prayer journey. During a time of deep intercession, God provided Donya with a poem that became the outline for the journal. Each stanza turned into a chapter, infusing readers with strength and understanding. This journal aims to reassure young men of their mothers' faith in them amidst a world filled with conflicting voices.

To accompany these young men on their journeys, Donya also created "A Women's Handbook Encouraging Sons to Rise Up." This companion book encourages mothers and mother figures to engage in journaling and intentional conversations with their sons. The practice of journaling together serves as a powerful demonstration of reciprocity, echoing the influential role of Eve as a seed sower from the beginning of time. By sowing seeds of wisdom and guidance, these wise Eves can profoundly impact young Adams, fostering a generation of strong, responsible, and visionary men.

Addressing Critical Issues

The movement and the books address critical issues facing young men today through prayer. According to the CDC's 2021 National Vital Statistics System, suicide rates for males ages 15 to 24 increased by 8% from 2020 to 2021. In 2022, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported that about 13% of adolescents ages 12-17 had serious thoughts of suicide. Donya believes a mother’s prayer can be the key turning point for the next generation of young men.

A Call to Action

"Rise Up Son!" and "A Women's Handbook Encouraging Sons to Rise Up" invite all mothers, grandmothers, mentees, and guardians to join the movement. Together, they can sow seeds of faith, wisdom, and love into the lives of young men. By doing so, they can change the world for the better, one conversation at a time.

For more information, visit http://www.somebodysson.org.

About the author: Donya is a world changer with a heart for the next generation of young men. Her message of hope in action was birthed from this guiding scripture:

1 Timothy 2:1-5 NASB2020: “First of all, then, I urge that requests, prayers, intercession, and thanksgiving be made in behalf of all people, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator also between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus.”



