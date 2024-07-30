New Home for BioSteel Sports Academy at Central Park Athletics
BioSteel Sports Academy opens at Central Park Athletics, Windsor, enhancing elite hockey training and academic excellence for local and international athletes.WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSteel Sports Academy is pleased to announce that the location of its new home is Central Park Athletics, Windsor, Ontario’s premiere multi-sports facility. In its new state-of-the-art home at Central Park Athletics, located in the heart of Windsor, next to the busiest USA/Canada border, BioSteel Sports Academy can now be considered one of Canada’s top sports academies. In its inaugural year, BioSteel Sports Academy will focus primarily on its elite-level hockey academy but plans to expand to other sports in the future.
This is great news as BioSteel Sports Academy is now located in a facility that aligns with its vision of excellence, both in hockey and academics. Local aspiring hockey players as well as those from across Ontario, Canada and internationally will be excited and proud to be part of BioSteel Sports Academy and to call Central Park Athletics their home.
BioSteel Sports Academy, with the support and expertise of its leadership team from BioSteel Sports, the Leamington Flyers Jr. A Hockey Club, and PowerTech Hockey, is committed to fostering the next generation of elite hockey players through top-tier coaching, innovative training methodologies, and a holistic approach to student-athlete development. This vision is now being realized as BioSteel Sports Academy moves into its new home at Central Park Athletics.
Recruitment for the 2024-25 Season is Underway
BioSteel Sports Academy is currently recruiting high-level players for its 14U AAA, 16U AAA, and 18U AAA Boys Prep Teams for the 2024-25 season. Their primary league of play is Tier I Elite in the USA. The plan is to add at least one girls’ team(s) for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, the academy is also recruiting for their hockey development option, and academics-only.
Interested candidates should contact Eric Palazzolo, Director of Hockey by phone or text at 519-567-6252 or email him at eric@biosteelsportsacademy.com
Central Park Athletics – Home of the BioSteel Sports Academy
Central Park Athletics is situated on 14.5 acres in the “Centre” of Windsor. Located at 3400 Grand Marais Rd. East (corner of Central Ave. and Grand Marais Rd.). It is a 250,000 square foot multi-sport facility that houses a number of strategically located functional classrooms, twin ice pads and much more. Central Park Athletics has many amenities that will support and enhance BioSteel Sports
Academy’s ability to provide an elite quality student athlete experience.
Central Park Athletics Vision Aligns Perfectly with BioSteel Sports Academy
Central Park Athletics is a large multi-sport facility that was architecturally designed and developed from the beginning to be a premiere Sports School. In fact, Central Park Athletics has housed Sports Academies from two of the three School Boards in Windsor-Essex County and these programs have been and continue to be a tremendous success.
Central Park Athletics provides the following amenities:
● Three-indoor soccer pitches
● An indoor baseball training center
● A fully equipped strength and conditioning center
● A fully equipped hockey-specific training center
● A fully equipped regulation-sized gymnasium
● A Martial Arts studio
● Yoga and Spin Class Multi-purpose studios
● Multi-sport simulators (including golf and 30 other sports)
● A world-class climbing facility
● On-site student athlete food service and eating area
● Lockers and equipment storage areas
● High Speed Fiber-Optic and Wireless Internet Access.
● LiveBarn live and on-demand streaming
● Dedicated secure entrances
Everyone Involved is Excited About BioSteel Sports Academy New Home
Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel, is very excited about BioSteel Sports Academy’s new home, “it aligns with our vision for the BioSteel brand and mission of BioSteel Sports Academy, and the facility provides an unmatched opportunity for positive impact on the future of young aspiring athletes, locally, provincially, nationally and internationally.”
BioSteel Sports Academy’s Director of Hockey, Eric Palazzolo, states that, “there is no better place for BioSteel Sports Academy to call home. This state-of-the-art facility not only meets our immediate needs but matches our high-quality standard with a built-in capacity for future growth. The impact that our new home will have on these student athletes will truly be something special.”
About BioSteel Sports Academy
BioSteel Sports Academy will be run as a Hockey Canada Accredited School offering on-site grades 6-12 university prep level Ontario Private School courses, audited by the Ontario Ministry of Education. All credits will contribute to an Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD). BioSteel Sports Academy is committed to both athletic and academic excellence, providing a holistic development environment to produce the next generation of elite student-athletes.
The BioSteel Sports Academy Hockey Program is actively recruiting 14U AAA, 16U AAA, and 18U AAA Boys Prep Teams for the 2024-25 season. The plan is to add at least one girls’ team(s) for the 2025-26 season. Their primary league of play is Tier I Elite in the USA. Additional programming for hockey development or academics only is available.
About Central Park Athletics
Designed architecturally from the beginning to be a Sports School, Central Park Athletics is a premier multi-sports facility located in Windsor, Ontario, offering a wide range of amenities designed to support the comprehensive training and development of student and athletes. With over a decade of experience in hosting educational institutions and sports programs, Central Park Athletics is dedicated to fostering growth and excellence in sports and education.
About BioSteel
BioSteel is a leading provider of premium sports hydration and nutrition products, trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide. Founded on the principles of quality, transparency, and innovation, BioSteel is dedicated to fueling athletic performance and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.
Media Inquiries
BioSteel Sports Academy
Eric Palazzolo, Director of Hockey Operations BioSteel Sports Academy
Email: eric@biosteelsportsacademy.com
Phone: 519-567-6252
Central Park Athletics
Leigh Ann King, President and CEO
Email: la@kingdevelopment.ca
Phone: 226-347-3313
Dave Carcamo
BioSteel Sports Inc.
PR@biosteel.com
Video: BioSteel Academy @ Central Park Athletics