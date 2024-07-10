Judge Finds a Passion in Teaching Communities

First District Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer Kinsley

Judge Jennifer Kinsley of the First District Court of Appeals loves her job, but said her work is not her own and belongs to the people.

After graduating from the University of Florida at the age of 20 hoping to become a high school English teacher, Judge Kinsley was inspired by teachers she had during her early years. She decided to take a different path after graduating young, unsure about teaching kids close to her age and wanting to “challenge the status quo.”

“I knew I needed to do something else, and I wasn’t sure what shape that would take,” she said. “Law school was, I guess, a happy accident. It was like plan B, but it wound up being the exact right thing for me.”

She said she aims to challenge the idea that judges sit on the bench and are largely disconnected from their communities. Her mission is to inspire others and help them see judges in a new light.

Judge Kinsley worked in private practice representing the underdogs and said she believes people are good at heart. She said even people who do bad things, always have something good to contribute.

She taught law as a professor and an international instructor, gaining the “best of both worlds” intersecting teaching and the legal field.

Providing community aid is another way Judge Kinsley serves as a teacher, engaging the community in her courtroom and facilitating regular shadowing opportunities. She invites citizens from middle school through adult into her courtroom and allows them to tour the courts and listen in on oral arguments.

As an attorney, Judge Kinsley also found a passion in both representing her clients and teaching others to do the right thing.

“I think it’s very empowering when you give people who are struggling a chance to see their own positivity and their own ability to impact people,” she said. “There’s always something that you can learn from every person, always something that you can take away.”

Judge Kinsley has also taught abroad at Turkey’s judicial college on free speech rights in America and the First Amendment. She said at the time the country was trying to get into the European Union, their non-acceptance of free speech being a problem prohibiting them from entry.

“It’s been wonderful to go around the world and share concepts of law and learn about other countries’ legal systems,” she said. “I find that really enriching and exciting.”

In her free time, Judge Kinsley still finds ways to give back to her community, including supporting small restaurants in Cincinnati. Some of her favorites include The Aperture, Mita’s, and The Baker’s Table.

Judge Kinsley was assigned to sit for Justice Jennifer Brunner during oral arguments on July 9.

The Ohio Constitution gives the chief justice authority to assign an appellate judge to hear a Supreme Court case when a justice recuses.

Judge Kinsley heard the case of Disciplinary Counsel v. Carolyn Kaye Ranke, in which the previously suspended attorney from Cuyahoga County challenged the Disciplinary Counsel’s recommendation of disbarment.

Judge Kinsley said she’s following her usual thorough process including reading up on the case.

“I feel familiar with what it’s like to sit in the attorney part of the room, but I feel less familiar with the judge’s space,” she said.

When asked what else she would share about her career and experiences, Judge Kinsley replied, “I love my job. I love this.”

Judge Kinsley said it is an honor to be able to serve others in her role and takes her responsibility to the people very seriously.