Supreme Court Adopts Changes to Recording of Court Proceedings

Revised rules address modern technology and the recording of court proceedings.

New changes to the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio are now in effect. The amendments pertain to the recording of court proceedings for official court records, as well as for outside media coverage.

Rules 11 and 12 were updated with language that addresses modern court recording technology and practices.

Rule 11 was updated to reflect earlier changes to Rule 9 of the Ohio Rules of Appellate Procedure, which

state video recordings of court proceedings are no longer adequate for appellate purposes. Instead, a transcript is required for the record on appeal.

Amendments made to Rule 12 clarify that victims and witnesses may object to being recorded, broadcast, or photographed, but they may not object to being recorded by the court for its official record. The language in Rule 12 is now simplified to address modern court technology practices.

When proposed, the rules were published for public comment for 45 days. The Commission on the Rules of Superintendence reviewed the comments, revised the proposed rule amendments accordingly, and submitted them to the Supreme Court of Ohio for consideration. The Supreme Court approved the amendments.

The updated rules took effect April 1.