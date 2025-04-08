Submit Release
Amendments to Supreme Court Rules of Practice Take Effect

New changes to the Supreme Court of Ohio Rules of Practice went into effect April 1.

The amendments make the rules easier to read and understand for those who have cases before the Supreme Court. Most changes involved clarifying the language within the rules. That included simplifying references to the rules in pleadings from “S.Ct.P.R.” to “Rules.”

Other notable changes include eliminating service of documents by fax and updating certain rules involving death penalty cases and bail issues.

After taking public comment, the Supreme Court adopted the changes.

