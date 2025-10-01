Larky and Tyfone Partner to Enhance Account Holder Engagement for Financial Institutions

“Partnering with Larky extends that commitment, helping our clients engage their customers and members in meaningful ways that strengthen relationships and deliver lasting value.”” — Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larky, an industry leader in proactive account holder engagement , and digital banking solutions provider Tyfone today announced a strategic partnership to bring Larky’s nudgeplatform directly into Tyfone’s nFiniadigital banking solution.Larky’s nudgeplatform delivers real-time, personalized notifications, transforming how financial institutions connect with their account holders. Through a pre-built integration with Tyfone’s modern digital banking experience, these capabilities are seamlessly embedded, enabling financial institutions to deliver added value within the mobile channels their customer and members already trust.“At Tyfone, we believe that elegant user experiences are only the starting point,” said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. “What truly sets us apart is our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and execution. Partnering with Larky extends that commitment, helping our clients engage their customers and members in meaningful ways that strengthen relationships and deliver lasting value.”Financial institutions can choose from a robust library of pre-built campaigns or leverage Larky’s AI-powered tools to create custom messaging tailored to their unique audience. Institutions may highlight deposit growth opportunities, encourage debit card usage, raise fraud prevention awareness, increase adoption and use of specific products, or design community-based campaigns aligned to their strategic goals.“We’re thrilled to launch our partnership with Tyfone and bring our nudgeplatform to more community financial institutions,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “Tyfone’s focus on meaningful digital relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to help account holders receive relevant, timely engagement where it matters most.”Together, Larky and Tyfone are transforming the legacy one-size-fits all banking approach with a more responsive and dynamic model, providing accountholders with relevant financial information, personalized offers and tailored service offerings. This partnership underscores both companies’ dedication to providing technology that not only exceeds expectations but also adds value, while keeping the focus where it should be, on account holders. Combining advanced digital banking capabilities with sophisticated engagement tools equips institutions with the tools needed to build deep, meaningful and lasting relationships.About LarkyLarky, the market leader in consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place at the right time, delivering 7-10X the results of traditional marketing. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudgeplatform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com and follow Larky on LinkedIn.About TyfoneBased in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

