Repario Awarded in Chambers Litigation Support Guide

Chambers and Partners have acknowledged Repario as a top litigation support provider in their 2023 Litigation Support rankings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repario is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Chambers and Partners’ 2023 Support Guide, whose methodology includes “hundreds of thorough interviews with senior market figures – both practitioners and purchasers of litigation support services worldwide” to present Repario with this prestigious award. The global, end-to-end eDiscovery provider emphasizes excellence in team and white-glove service to give its clients a competitive edge, and this award reflects the continued success of the company’s strategy.

Repario CEO Dave Deppe said, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our focus on delivering exceptional client service and maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct continues to drive our success. We are proud to be recognized for our experience in all facets of legal service and the caliber of our team players; these are critical elements going into the complex legal landscape of the day."

Repario is also proud to announce that Paul McVoy, SVP Litigation Services, has been recognized as Band 1 in the individual litigation support guide for the seventh consecutive year. This exceptional achievement reflects McVoy’s standing as an unequivocal leader and world expert in this space.

Being recognized by Chambers has always been a great honor but would never have happen without being on such an outstanding team.” said McVoy. “This achievement highlights Repario’s dedication to client service built upon an employee-first workplace."

