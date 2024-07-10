Dependable Roofing USA Announces Rebranding to DE Group
DE Group is undergoing a strategic evolution, transitioning into a fully integrated AEPC (Architecture, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firmWALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dependable Roofing USA Group announces its rebranding to DE Group. This strategic initiative reflects the company’s evolution and better aligns its brand with its business strategy.
As part of a strategic evolution initiative, DE Group (DEG) is transitioning from a full-service roofing contractor to a fully integrated AEPC (Architecture, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firm. This change represents a commitment to creating a unified company that reflects our mission and values across all our initiatives.
The DE Group team has a track record of excellence in the construction space, serving as a trusted partner for institutions, governments, and private individuals. DE Group recognizes the importance of clarity and alignment in its brand identity. The decision to rebrand to DE Group stems from the focus on streamlining communications, enhancing market presence, and ensuring that our partners clearly understand the full spectrum of our capabilities and impact.
“In the last year, we have significantly invested in expanding our capabilities into project delivery, communications, and the value chain. We plan to foster significant partners that will enhance our ability to be a single resource for almost any project requirement, which reduces risk complexity and cost for our clients. Alignment of our name with our business strategies and initiatives is essential for better market positioning and clarity,” said Mark Rodriguez, a founding director of DE Group. “The rebranding to DE Group (DEG) underscores our continued commitment to disciplined innovation and reinforces our dedication to redefining construction solutions with quality and integrity.”
The name change addresses potential confusion among clients and partners regarding the DE Group focus. By transitioning away from the former name, which included ‘roofing,’ DE Group aims to clearly differentiate itself from a full-service roofing contractor to a fully integrated AEPC (Architecture, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firm. This change represents our commitment to creating a unified company that reflects our mission and values across all our initiatives.
The transition to DE Group is effective immediately. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect the new rebranding to be reflected across all communications and platforms in the coming weeks.
To learn more, visit www.degroupusa.com or www.dependableroofingusa.com.
Maria Quiroz
910 Equity Development, LLC
email us here