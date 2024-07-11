Goldfarb's Mission Return America Back To the People - His Candidacy Would Make Political History
With a Powerful and Impressive Resume, Unparalleled Qualifications, Many Accomplishments, Unmatched Business and Life Experiences Goldfarb Is Very Formidable.
Danger...It must spring up amongst us...If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its authors and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddie Goldfarb, describes himself as the first "Constitutional Independent" running against incumbent Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. Goldfarb would also be the first write-in candidate to be elected to a federal office in Florida and the most senior congressional member elected to a Congressional seat. He would bring unparalleled qualifications and a fervent love for America to Congress. With a distinctive, impressive career and vigorous spirit, Goldfarb will go outside the box when necessary to deliver on promises and will bring a fresh, out-of-the-box approach to representation.
— President Lincoln
Upholding the Constitution and Conservative Values, Goldfarb asserts his undying commitment to the Constitution, recalling his oath as a Naval Officer to protect it against all enemies, foreign and domestic. "My oath is as enforced today as it was then."
With the ability to remove himself and his bias, he can view matters objectively. He's fiscally moderate and advocates for re-centering social issues to a rational, sane middle ground. Unaligned with any political party, pledging his loyalty to the will of the majority and the Constitution. "I can't be intimidated, bought, sold, or compromised. My campaign is about re-centering America and restoring its Constitutional values."
Goldfarb defies age with boundless energy. At 79, Goldfarb is the epitome of the adage, "Age is just a number." An imposing, powerful physique, fast reflexes, a sharp mind, and an infallible memory fortified by years of accumulated knowledge and wisdom, Goldfarb possesses tireless energy which enables him to work long hours, make sound decisions and solve complex problems. His diplomatic style will be invaluable in assisting him in relating to and working with his constituents and Congressional colleagues. Without question, he will stand out as an effective Representative as he easily draws on his common sense, street smarts, intellect and style to get things done.
"While I maybe the same age as Trump and Biden, I credit my physique, fitness, and mental sharpness to proactive healthy habits, which include a regimen of five-day-a-week workouts and healthy eating," said Goldfarb. "My doctor recently describe me with the word "incredible"; I still do 40+ push-ups and 7+ pull-ups regularly."
Goldfarb would bring synergistic energy, a diplomatic style, an impressive wealth of diverse experiences and accomplishments to the U.S. House of Representative, allowing him to relate to people on all levels and the asset of drawing from careers as a Navy Fighter Pilot, Deputy Sheriff, Senior Manager at Fortune Corporations, 34-year successful Realtor, Business Owner, Author, Entrepreneur, and Inventor. His startup company, SOPO Dispenser Corporation, underscores his ability to fulfill his promises.
"I've accumulated years of wisdom, knowledge, and common sense from accumulated life and business experiences. Experiences that helps me relate to all people, negotiate complex deals, and solve problems efficiently and effectively," said Goldfarb. "My candidacy emerges from sheer frustration with current Washington politics. I'm fed up with the incompetence and lack of accountability in Washington. I firmly believe I can represent the people more effectively due to my unique qualifications.
Goldfarb summarizes his write-in candidacy as, "I would have loved to run a traditional campaign, but I was faced with the choice of gathering 7,000 signatures in a few days or paying over $7,000 to appear on the ballot. My only choice was the write-in route. "When I was young, liberal and naive, I would say to myself, oh, I recognize that name and I voted by name recognition, only without knowing what was behind the name. Same holds today. Too many people cast their vote on name recognition without knowing anything about the person behind the name. I may not have hundreds of thousands of flyers, thousands of signs, or dozens of television commercials, but I do have a solid mission, and my life and business experiences, qualifications and character behind my name. Despite not having a million dollar plus war chest, I'm hoping for voters to look beyond the signs, commercials, flyers and for news networks, anchors, commentators and look to grassroots support. My message is clear and powerful, "I want America re-centered, returned to the people and legislation passed to make it a crime for a media outlet or politician to lie, deceive, manipulate or propagandized the public.
