Goldfarb Aims to Make U.S. and Florida Political History - Goldfarb v. Wasserman-Schultz
Political History in the Making: First Successful Write-in Candidate for U.S Office in Florida and Most Senior Elected Freshman Congressman
Time expands and contract to perform the work at hand.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddie Goldfarb is determined to achieving two Congressional hisroric events, Florida's first successful WRITE-IN candidate for a Federal office and the MOST SENIOR FRESHMAN ever elected to Congress.
— Edward Goldfarb
At first glance, Edward's age is very deceptive as he defies aging by maintaining exceptional physical fitness, a sharp wit, and mental agility while combining them with youthful energy and 54 years of wisdom.
Eddie is no stranger to challenges and naysayers that say he'll never win as a write-in candidate. Tens of thousands of dollars won't be wasted on signs and billboards with the only purpose of name recognition, but nothing substantial about the candidate. Also, radio and television ads that can't get the message across in 30 seconds. Eddie's campaign will rely on mostly organic social media. He is counting on other frustrated Americans tired of the status quo in Washington to follow, share, and spread the word.
"The writing is on the wall, in plan sight," Goldfarb believes the DNC has been planning for years and successfully executing "The Change..." Obama started. A plan to change our country from a Democratic Republic to Socialism.
Eddie doesn't seek donations. Therefore, he will be accountable only to his constituents and fellow Americans. He is convinced, "America is under seage from a well planned and effectively executed DNC political coup. Today's DNC leaders are so obviously aiding and abetting the catastrophic results of a subversive, incompetent, and out of control administration. Open borders, poor foreign policies, inflation so high it's destroying our middle-class and the American Dream with it. These are just a few critical issues plaging us as the results of a horrific Democrat backed Biden Administration."
Goldfarb is ready, willing, and able to go to Washington and fight for the return of sanity and centrism. He is convinced that "One sane vote can change history either for the better or worse, and that path to change begins with just one moderate voice at a time.
Eddie's unparalleled experience, knowledge, and qualifications make him the most formidable opponent to come up against Wasserman-Schultz's BIG money political machine. His military service taught him problem-solving, leadership, and accountability. Being a Miami-Dade Deputy Sheriff, provided him with firsthand insight into the challenges faced by law enforcement officers. Moreover, his roles as Director of Advertising and Sales Promotion for Fortune retailers, Public Relations Director for a non-profit organization, small business owner, founder of a startup company and 34 successful years as a Realtor has enriched his understanding of the corporate world, small business sector and issue faced by inventors, authors and entrepreneurs starting a new company.
Beyond his negotiation and problem-solving acumen, Eddie excels in leadership, management, creative solutions, out-of-the-box thinking, and the administration of multimillion dollar budgets.
During his teenage years, Eddie worked on his parents' cattle ranch and citrus grove as a cowboy and even an orange picker. This hands-on experience also provides him with an understanding of the agricultural industry.
With over 40 notable achievements, Goldfarb is comfortable empathizing with and talking to people from all walks of life from the homeless to the captains of the industry. Adding to a long list of accomplishments is his recent commitment to children's education and literacy by his authorship of the children's book titled "Sopo Hatches,"
Goldfarb's wide and diverse range of qualifications and accomplishments highlights his skills, dedication, and resilience. He identifies as a moderate conservative and an unwavering American patriot who refuses to compromise, be swayed, or be intimidated. His impeccable record and absence of vices further reinforce his ethics, morality, and integrity as a candidate.
Drawing from his extensive experience as a Naval Officer and Aviator, DeputySheriff, Corporate Senior Manager, Entrepreneur, Published Author, Realtor and Agricultural Background make, Eddie an exceptionally well qualified and accomplished candidate for the United States House of Representatives. His unwavering commitment to his country and fellow Americans underscores his dedication to being an effective representative who will tirelessly champion the needs and aspirations of his constituents.
