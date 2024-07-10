TIGHITCO, INC. TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIVE AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS AT FARNBOROUGH AIRSHOW 2024
We are thrilled to be a part of the South Carolina delegation at the Farnborough Airshow 2024,”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of advanced aerospace solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Farnborough Airshow 2024. The company will exhibit alongside the South Carolina delegation from July 22nd to July 26th, showcasing its latest innovations and technologies in the aerospace industry.
The Farnborough Airshow, held every two years, is a premier event for the global aerospace industry, attracting top companies and professionals from around the world. This year's event is expected to draw over 80,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors, making it the perfect platform for TIGHITCO, Inc. to showcase its cutting-edge solutions.
As part of the South Carolina delegation, TIGHITCO, Inc. will have the opportunity to highlight its expertise in advanced composites, thermal products, assembly and MRO services. The company's innovative solutions have been utilized in various aerospace applications, including commercial and military aircraft, satellites, and space exploration vehicles. Visitors to the TIGHITCO, Inc. booth, located at 2324 within the State of South Carolina Pavilion, will have the chance to learn more about the company's capabilities and how it is driving the future of aerospace technology.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the South Carolina delegation at the Farnborough Airshow 2024," said Malissa Nesmith, TIGHITCO VP of Sales and Business Development. "This event provides an excellent platform for us to highlight our complex aerospace solutions and connect with industry leaders and potential partners. We look forward to sharing our advanced innovations at this year’s show."
TIGHITCO, Inc. invites all attendees to visit their booth 2324 at the Farnborough Airshow 2024 to learn more about their cutting-edge solutions and how they are shaping the future of aerospace technology. For more information about TIGHITCO, Inc. and its participation in the Farnborough Airshow, please visit their website at www.tighitco.com.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
