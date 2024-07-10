Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: July 10, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces $2.3 Million Project to Enhance Safety Along North Genesee Street in the City of Utica, Oneida County New Turning Lane, Traffic Signal and Signs Will Improve Traffic Flow and Pedestrian Accommodations at Key Interchange with Thruway New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is underway on a $2.3 million project to enhance public safety along North Genesee Street (State Route 921C) in the City of Utica, Oneida County. The project will add a new turning lane, traffic signal and other improvements to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and provide greater pedestrian accommodations in the vicinity of the interchange with the New York State Thruway’s Exit 31 and Interstate 790, which serves as a major gateway to the downtown area and provides access to several area attractions, including the annual Boilermaker Road Race, Utica University Nexus Center, Utica Memorial Auditorium, The Stanley Theatre, Munson Museum of Art, and Saranac Brewery. “New York State continues to put public safety first under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, by making investments in our infrastructure that will allow people and goods to get where they need to go as efficiently and safely as possible and without incident,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project will make it even easier to access the City of Utica and provide vibrancy to an already exciting destination in the Mohawk Valley.” North Genesee Street is a four-lane, undivided highway that connects the downtown area with the Thruway’s Exit 31, which is the only Thruway entrance to the City of Utica. As part of the project, the existing yield sign at the intersection of North Genesee Street and the Exit 31/I-790 northbound off ramp will be replaced with a three-color traffic signal that will stop traffic on North Genesee Street and allow motorists to enter North Genesee Street without weaving into flowing traffic. The new signal will also provide pedestrians with push-button access to the crosswalk. An additional right turn lane will also be constructed from the Exit 31/I-790 northbound off ramp to North Genesee Street and will provide a second right turn lane to allow motorists time to enter the lane that corresponds with their destination, providing added capacity for vehicles stopped at the new signal. Additional improvements include the resurfacing of North Genesee Street from the Thruway Exit 31/I-790 southbound off ramp to Auert Avenue, installation of new overhead signs, guiderail replacement and drainage improvements. The project also includes the placement of new planters on the medians along State Route 5S from Schuyler Street to Broad Street; and North Genesee Street from State Route 5S to Wurz Avenue in the City of Utica to enhance the appearance of this gateway into the city. To complete the project, the Exit 31/I-790 northbound ramp to North Genesee Street will be closed for approximately four weeks in late summer, with a signed detour in place utilizing the Exit 31/I-790 southbound ramp. The public will be notified of the ramp closure and detour as the project progresses. A temporary, traffic signal at the Thruway Exit 31/I-790 southbound ramp will be activated in the coming weeks to prepare motorists for the change in traffic pattern and accommodate increased traffic on this ramp during construction. The expected date of completion of the project is December 2024. This project is being funded by a mix of federal and state dollars. State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “Investing in and rehabilitating our infrastructure is an important endeavor. This project will enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists, reduce congestion, improve accessibility to downtown Utica and attractions in the area and boost tourism and economic opportunities in the region." Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Public safety will always be a top priority for me. I appreciate the efforts of the state Department of Transportation to enhance the accessibility and beauty for those using the Thruway and state highways to enter and leave our beautiful city. I will also remain committed to reviewing the project’s goals to be sure they meet the needs of the community I represent.” Utica Mayor Michael P. Galime said, “North Genesee Street has seen an incredible amount of redevelopment over the past decade. Whether it is entertainment, food and beverage, or hotels, the gateway between North Utica and the city center is now a pedestrian multimodal hub. Focusing on how to maintain Exit 31 and the corridor as a functional component of our commercial strength in Utica, while giving the ability for locals, business travelers, and tourists to utilize North Genesee Street on foot is an essential component of our success on the east side and west side of our flourishing canal and harbor districts.” About the Department of Transportation

