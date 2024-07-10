Germans, Jews, Holocausts, and the Collective Unconscious: Dr. Len Bergantino Explores Deep Histories and Psychologies
What do the combined histories of Germans and Jews teach us? How does the collective unconscious influence our understanding of the Holocaust?
Dr. Bergantino's storytelling method is both intriguing and enlightening.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Germans – Jews – Holocausts and the Collective Unconscious," Dr. Len Bergantino Ed.D. Ph.D. explores into the complex web of history, psychology, and personal narrative. This forceful book offers readers an absorbing journey through Dr. Bergantino's experiences and reflections on some of society's most challenging issues.
— Literary Titan Review
Literary Titan Review says that Dr. Bergantino's storytelling method is both intriguing and enlightening. He writes with a heart that pulses through each page while maintaining an objective lens, particularly when discussing controversial subjects. His use of realistic examples to support his arguments makes the content accessible and interesting. Readers are bound to feel both enlightened and intrigued by the insights presented.
A standout aspect of the book is Dr. Bergantino's discussion of his own background. He shares intimate glimpses into his professional, family, and social life, showcasing a breadth of familiarity with various sectors and life situations. This personal touch enriches the narrative, making it relatable and engaging. "Germans – Jews – Holocausts and the Collective Unconscious" is a call for readers to broaden their perspectives and confront topics often considered taboo.
Each chapter offers a unique and interesting message, ensuring that readers receive a full and nuanced picture of the issues at hand. For instance, the chapter on non-Germans and German-Americans provides an exceptional exploration of the differences and similarities between modern Germans and their historical counterparts. Dr. Bergantino's discussions on Nazi history and the Holocaust are particularly impactful, offering genuine insights derived from his interactions with real people rather than mainstream media reports.
History enthusiasts will find much to appreciate in the numerous historical events covered in the book. Dr. Bergantino tackles a range of topics including North American policies, current events, European policies, the impact of war, media, and political alienations. His seamless blending of stories within stories keeps the narrative dynamic and engaging, ensuring that readers are always contemplating the deeper implications of the information shared.
The book also addresses prevention of future atrocities, the evolution of German and German-American identities, creative aggression therapy, and the contributions of prominent psychologists like Dr. James S. Simkin and Dr. George Bach. Dr. Bergantino's foreword sets the stage for a deep exploration of psychotherapeutic concepts, comparing his insights to the existential musings of Paul Tillich. His portrayal of therapists as individuals with liberated wisdom who embrace the chaos and anxiety of the unknown is both inspiring and fascinating.
In a scholarly yet entertaining manner, Dr. Bergantino integrates the techniques of 17 prominent therapists, highlighting their problem-solving approaches. The book's jacket aptly describes it as a work that reflects the author's keen awareness of the existential moments critical to effective psychological healing. This integration emphasizes the depth and breadth of Dr. Bergantino's knowledge and his quest for creative therapeutic options.
Dr. Bergantino provides candid feedback about his book’s reception and purpose. He asserts that anti-Semitism has persisted for over 2,000 years, and believes that the root cause lies in certain behaviors of Jews that anger others. He emphasizes that his book outlines necessary changes that Jews need to make to reduce hostility towards them, changes that have historically been avoided due to fear of reprisal. He notes that those who could have made a significant impact in psychology or psychoanalysis were often ostracized.
Dr. Bergantino shares an anecdote from his travels, where a local’s view of Hitler was startlingly different from the common perspective, saying, "He was doing God's work until you guys fucked him up!". He points to Mein Kampf, written in 1925 in jail by Adolf Hitler, where Hitler laid out his plan to become chancellor and detailed his grievances against Jews. Hitler's writing, in primitive language, outlined the Jews' shortcomings in a way that even sophisticated psychoanalysts struggled to understand. Dr. Bergantino argues that if psychoanalysis and the Jews themselves were not in such bad faith, they could have found a way to address these issues and reduce hatred. Instead, those who could have made a difference were excluded. Dr. Bergantino critiques the mainstream narrative for not exploring these controversial views and states that his book subtly addresses these complex issues without direct confrontation.
The ultimate aim of the book, according to Dr. Bergantino, is to prompt Jews to make changes to prevent future persecution, rather than merely addressing anti-Semitic rhetoric. He believes that if the suggested changes are implemented, it could serve as a cure for the problem, offering long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.
"Germans – Jews – Holocausts and the Collective Unconscious" is more than a historical account; it is an intelligent examination of the forces that shape our collective psyche. Dr. Bergantino's work challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths and expand their understanding of history, psychology, and the human condition.
