WEDC provides seven Wisconsin entrepreneurship organizations with nearly $850,000

Grants include assistance to biohealth startups

MADISON, WI. JULY 10, 2024 – Seven organizations supporting Wisconsin entrepreneurs with technical and financial assistance have received nearly $850,000 in the latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Our support of Wisconsin entrepreneurship sparks innovation, advances technology, creates jobs, and improves our quality of life,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “These grants will help people from all backgrounds achieve success and bring their ideas to life through education, advice, and financial support.”

As part of WEDC’s commitment to the state’s Regional Technology Hub designation, which is providing $49 million in federal funds to expand Wisconsin’s leadership in biohealth technology and personalized medicine, a pair of grants totaling almost $400,000 were awarded to Forward BIOLABS and Bridges to Cures Inc.

Entrepreneurship Partner Grants were created in 2021 to assist organizations that provide training, financing, mentorship, and technical support to startups across the state.

Grant recipients in this round of funding include:

  • Couleecap, Westby — $95,000
    Serving Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe, and Vernon counties, the nonprofit community action program will provide 70 entrepreneurs with technical assistance and 15 entrepreneurs with financial assistance.
  • Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation, Keshena — $200,000
    The group promotes tribal economic development efforts and will uses the funding to assist 32 businesses with technical and financial support.
  • Forward BIOLABS, Madison — $192,200
    Forward BIOLABS helps launch biohealth startups by providing equipped laboratories, entrepreneurial support, mentoring and guidance. Grant funding will provide 35 individuals with technical assistance support and 10 with financial assistance with scholarships.
  • UWM Research Foundation, Milwaukee — $70,000
    The foundation is the property management organization for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and oversees technology transfer and commercialization of innovations there. The grant will support 12 to 25 startup teams associated with Milwaukee-area colleges by providing financial and technical support.
  • Marathon County Development Corporation, Wausau — $30,200
    The group supports the economic welfare of county residents and will expand its entrepreneurial training course, assisting 12 to 15 entrepreneurs.
  • New North, Green Bay — $60,000
    In collaboration with M7 and MapRep, New North plans to drive entrepreneurship through three scalable programs across the Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Madison regions, with an emphasis on diverse founders and an eventual statewide reach. It will assist 30 startups with technical assistance.
  • Bridges to Cures Inc., Milwaukee — $200,000
    The organization helps southeast Wisconsin entrepreneurs translate research and inventions into healthcare products and companies. The funding will aid 30 startups with technical assistance and 22 startups and startup teams with financial assistance.

