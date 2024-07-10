Oklahoma Main Street Center Announces Award Finalists

The Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division within the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, announced today the finalists for the program’s annual statewide awards competition. All finalists will be recognized, and the winners announced, during the 34th annual Main Street Awards Banquet on Tuesday, September 24 in Oklahoma City.

Programs across the state competed in 24 competitive award categories representing the “four points” of the Main Street Approach of Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed nearly 170 total entries and determined the winners.

Outstanding board members, the Watonga Bob Shoemaker Award (local program director of the year) and the Local Program of the Year will also be recognized and announced the night of the banquet.

“These award categories celebrate the diverse activities, businesses, volunteers, and Main Street programs across Oklahoma,” said Buffy Skee, director of the Oklahoma Main Street Center. “Each submission, provided by local Main Street programs, demonstrates the creativity and engagement aimed at boosting revenue and fostering job creation in their historic commercial districts. Congratulations to all our finalists who have risen above strong competition.”

The award finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

ORGANIZATION:

Premier Partner

Altus – NBC Bank

Perry – Ditch Witch

Ponca City – City of Ponca City

Pryor – Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority

Best Main Street Community Education Campaign

Enid – Main Street Enid Rebrand

Yukon – Yukon E.D.G.E: Tools for Your Business Workshop

Outstanding Community Engagement Effort

Enid – Parade of Lights

Ponca City – Unity Mural Project

Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute

Main Street Hero

Perry – Phil and Gayla Salvati

Ponca City – Lori Henderson

Tahlequah – Brad Hale

Best Creative Fundraising Effort

Altus – Altus Shirts

Ardmore – Car Raffle

Woodward – Food Truck Throw Down

Outstanding Public Official

Altus – Freddy Perez

Ardmore – Captain Paul White

Ponca City – Rhonda Skrapke

PROMOTION:

Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees

Ponca City – Dar Williams Project/Main Street Mixer

Ponca City – Kids Skate Free Day at Ice on the Plaza

Tahlequah – OksWagen Festival

Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees

Enid – 30th Annual Enid Lights Up the Plains

Ponca City – Goblins on Grand

Tahlequah – Red Fern Festival

Best Main Street Retail Event

Altus – Barbie Crawl

Enid – Fashion First Friday

Enid – Sip, Snack & Shop/Holiday Late Night Shopping

Outstanding Image Promotion

Altus – Altus Merchandise Line

Enid – Main Street Enid Branding

Ponca City – Unity Mural Project

Creative New Event

Altus – 12 Days of Christmas

Enid – Bikes & Barks

Enid – McVay Movie Night on Ice

DESIGN:

Best Placemaking Project

Enid – Permanent Building Lighting

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza

Tahlequah – The Cultural Pathway Project

Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000

Durant – Old Ice House

Enid – Café Volare

Ponca City – The Harvest Hall

Best Interior Design Project Over $25,000

Altus – Hudson Hall

Sapulpa – Crossroads Cookery

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics

Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $25,000

Altus – First Baptist Church

Perry – Dreamer Properties/Maroon Nutrition

Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $25,000

Altus – Hudson Hall

Perry – Iron Horse Motel

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics

Best Visual Merchandising

Enid – The Turquoise Boutique

Sapulpa – Crossroads Cookery Coffee Lab

Tahlequah – I’m a Junie Girl

Best Building/Business Branding

Altus – The Enchanted Door

Cherokee – Placing a Flamingo in the Pasture

Ponca City – Aesthetic State of Mind

ECONOMIC VITALITY:

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Under $25,000

Duncan – Jeanne Kay Designs

Ponca City – The Harvest Hall

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000

Altus – Hudson Hall

Enid – The Turpin at Gaslight

Sapulpa – Sugar Llamas/Bowden Building

Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor

Perry – Willow Lane

Ponca City – Merrick’s Custom Leather Handbags and Boutique

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics

Outstanding Business Expansion

Ponca City – My Media Matters

Sapulpa – Hotshots Healthcare

Stockyards City – Boxcar Woody Furniture Co.

Best New Business

Altus – Shape Up

Ponca City – Merrick’s Custom Leather Handbags and Boutique

Sapulpa – Reed Architecture & Interiors

Business of the Year

Altus – The Booterie

Ardmore – Casa Roma

Ponca City – Aesthetic State of Mind

Tahlequah – Kroner & Baer

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the banquet will go on sale August 1. For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets please visit www.okmsf.org/awards-banquet.html#/.