2.8 Million State Park Visitors Over Holiday Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State Park pool attendance increased by over 65 percent between July 4 – July 7 after the Governor made State Park pool access free all summer as a part of her “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign. Overall State Park attendance also increased by 30 percent over the holiday weekend, from 2.2 million visitors in 2023 to 2.8 million this year. The Governor launched the “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. This follows her historic $150 million NY SWIMS investment to support pools in underserved communities – New York's biggest investment in swimming since the New Deal.

“This Fourth of July weekend, New York kids and families put down their phones, got outside, and took advantage of free pool access at our beautiful State Parks,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s wonderful news to see that millions of people spent their time outdoors this past holiday, and I’m encouraging New Yorkers to continue to stay active and beat the heat this summer.”

From July 4 through July 7, 2.8 million New Yorkers heeded the Governor’s advice to get outside at a New York State Park and celebrate the holiday. 83,741 people visited State Park pools – a 33,219 increase from 2023. On July 2, Governor Hochul announced that the State is waiving pool entry fees for the rest of this summer at swimming pools located at State Parks throughout New York. Regular parking fees still apply at State Park locations that include on-site parking. Governor Hochul has also initiated a pilot program at State Park pools to offer free sunscreen to help families stay safe in the sun and enjoy the outdoors.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “New York State’s Independence Day weekend was bustling with people swimming, camping, golfing, hiking and sightseeing at our parks and historic sites. New York is fortunate to have such high-quality State Parks and historic sites across the State, and I’m thrilled Governor Hochul is encouraging families to ‘Get Offline and Get Outside’ to experience the State’s wonderful outdoor destinations.”

Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign builds on her efforts to promote healthy living among young people and families across New York. Governor Hochul recently signed nation-leading legislation – the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act and New York Child Data Protection Act – to protect kids from addictive social media feeds and shield their personal data from online platforms.

As part of her $1 billion investment in mental health statewide, Governor Hochul has significantly expanded access to mental health care and resources for young people and their families, including school-based mental health clinics and Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams. The Governor built on this investment with additional funding for youth supports and services in the FY2025 Enacted Budget.

Just as Governor Hochul is helping young people to avoid unhealthy habits and support their mental health, she is also making it easier for kids to get physically active and spend time outdoors with friends and family. These announcements to expand access to pools and transportation to swimming lessons will help more New Yorkers across the state to “Get Offline, Get Outside.”

New Yorkers can visit the following pools without being charged entry fees this summer:

Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain

– Bear Mountain FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown

– Yorktown High Tor State Park Pool – New City

– New City Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage

New York City

Roberto Clemente State Park Pool – Bronx

– Bronx Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor) – Manhattan

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh

– Wantagh Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk

Capital Region

Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley

Mine Kill State Park Pool – North Blenheim

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Pool – Watkins Glen

Finger Lakes

Letchworth State Park Pool – Castile

Western New York

Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown

North Country