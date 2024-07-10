Fourth Annual Musky Shop Bash to take place on July 20, 2024
The only event of its kind, the Musky Shop Bash will feature leading anglers, experts, vendors, special merchandise, and prizesMINOCQUA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Musky Shop will hold its fourth-annual Musky Shop Bash on Saturday, July 20, 2024. An all-ages outdoor event, The Musky Shop Bash will take place at Rollie & Helen’s Musky Shop (7542 Hwy 51S/Minocqua, WI 54548) from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.
An annual event celebrating all things musky, the Musky Shop Bash will feature fishing tackle vendors, discounts, special merchandise, speakers, food, drinks, and raffles.
This year’s Musky Shop Bash will feature an incredible lineup of some of the world’s most recognized anglers—including legendary Freshwater Hall of Fame Angler Joe Bucher; renowned educator, musky angler, and guide Steve Herbeck; veteran lure designer Russ “Smity” Smith; and bestselling author, award-winning lure designer, and internationally recognized guide Steven Paul. The Musky Shop Bash will also feature an extensive, interactive question-and-answer session.
This year’s event will feature a larger-than-ever lineup of fishing supply vendors showcasing, demonstrating, and introducing never-before-offered merchandise. In addition, the Musky Shop will offer special one-day-only in-person discounts for everyone in attendance.
According to Jay Esse, manager of The Musky Shop, “With over three dozen vendors representing the best in the musky industry, this year's Musky Shop Bash will be the best yet. Massive discounts, all the newest and greatest musky fishing gear, tons of free raffles plus food and beverages, the Musky Shop Bash is not to be missed—Saturday July 20th at the Musky Shop, Minocqua Wisconsin.”
Founded in 1989, the Musky Shop (www.muskyshop.com) is the world’s largest retail shop dedicated exclusively to the sport of musky fishing. Specializing in all things musky fishing, including thousands of lures, rods, reels, tackle boxes, nets, tools, items for building your own bucktails, clothing, and much more, the Musky Shop is a one stop shop for your fishing needs. Located at 7542 Hwy 51S/Minocqua, WI 54548, the Musky Shop can be reached by calling: (715) 356-6011 or toll free: 1-800-453-5224.
maryglenn warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock
+1 615-933-5980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok