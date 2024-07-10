Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,836 in the last 365 days.

Fourth Annual Musky Shop Bash to take place on July 20, 2024

The only event of its kind, the Musky Shop Bash will feature leading anglers, experts, vendors, special merchandise, and prizes

MINOCQUA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Musky Shop will hold its fourth-annual Musky Shop Bash on Saturday, July 20, 2024. An all-ages outdoor event, The Musky Shop Bash will take place at Rollie & Helen’s Musky Shop (7542 Hwy 51S/Minocqua, WI 54548) from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

An annual event celebrating all things musky, the Musky Shop Bash will feature fishing tackle vendors, discounts, special merchandise, speakers, food, drinks, and raffles.

This year’s Musky Shop Bash will feature an incredible lineup of some of the world’s most recognized anglers—including legendary Freshwater Hall of Fame Angler Joe Bucher; renowned educator, musky angler, and guide Steve Herbeck; veteran lure designer Russ “Smity” Smith; and bestselling author, award-winning lure designer, and internationally recognized guide Steven Paul. The Musky Shop Bash will also feature an extensive, interactive question-and-answer session.

This year’s event will feature a larger-than-ever lineup of fishing supply vendors showcasing, demonstrating, and introducing never-before-offered merchandise. In addition, the Musky Shop will offer special one-day-only in-person discounts for everyone in attendance.

According to Jay Esse, manager of The Musky Shop, “With over three dozen vendors representing the best in the musky industry, this year's Musky Shop Bash will be the best yet. Massive discounts, all the newest and greatest musky fishing gear, tons of free raffles plus food and beverages, the Musky Shop Bash is not to be missed—Saturday July 20th at the Musky Shop, Minocqua Wisconsin.”

Founded in 1989, the Musky Shop (www.muskyshop.com) is the world’s largest retail shop dedicated exclusively to the sport of musky fishing. Specializing in all things musky fishing, including thousands of lures, rods, reels, tackle boxes, nets, tools, items for building your own bucktails, clothing, and much more, the Musky Shop is a one stop shop for your fishing needs. Located at 7542 Hwy 51S/Minocqua, WI 54548, the Musky Shop can be reached by calling: (715) 356-6011 or toll free: 1-800-453-5224.

maryglenn warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock
+1 615-933-5980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Fourth Annual Musky Shop Bash to take place on July 20, 2024

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more