Oakridge Windows Celebrates Over 40 Years of Excellence in Craftsmanship
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakridge Windows is proud to announce its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of dedication to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. Since its humble beginnings in a small shop in Victoria, B.C., Oakridge Windows has grown into a trusted name in the home renovation industry, known for its long-lasting natural doors and windows.
About Oakridge Windows:
Oakridge Windows, based in Victoria, B.C., has been a leading provider of high-quality natural doors and windows since the 1980s. Renowned for its traditional and contemporary joinery, Oakridge Windows combines modern fasteners, adhesives, and finishing products to create durable and beautiful home solutions. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a comprehensive warranty, Oakridge Windows continues to set the standard in the home renovation industry.
Founded in the 1980s to meet the demands of a burgeoning renovation market, Oakridge Windows quickly established itself as a go-to provider for homeowners and developers alike. The company’s commitment to using high-quality materials and innovative techniques has made it a staple in both traditional and contemporary joinery. From character homes to new developments, Oakridge Windows has consistently delivered products that blend durability with aesthetic appeal.
The Journey
Kevin McConnell, the owner of Oakridge Windows, reflects on the journey: “From day one, our mission has been to bring our customers' visions to life with the very best in craftsmanship and service. We started with a simple goal: to create beautiful, lasting windows and doors that would stand the test of time. Forty years later, we’re still driven by that same passion and dedication.”
Oakridge Windows' longevity is a testament to its adherence to core principles that prioritize quality and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its use of modern fasteners, adhesives, and finishing products, ensuring that every project meets and exceeds customer expectations.
“Our success over the past 40 years is rooted in our commitment to quality and our ability to adapt to the changing needs of our customers,” McConnell adds. “We’ve always believed in using our homegrown talents to produce exceptional products, which will never change.”
As a testament to its confidence in its products, Oakridge Windows offers a comprehensive guarantee:
Five-year limited warranty on timber and construction
Five-year limited warranty on screens
Five-year limited warranty on tracks
Two-year limited warranty on all other hardware
Two-year limited warranty on installation
Looking to the future, Oakridge Windows aims to continue its legacy of excellence, leveraging decades of experience to serve its community with innovative solutions and unmatched craftsmanship.
For more information about Oakridge Windows and its range of products, please visit www.oakridgewindows.com.
Kevin McConnell
Oakridge Windows
+1 (250) 384-4478
oakridgewindows@telus.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram