Roberto Isaias transforms lives with more than 600 surgeries and 5 millions of attentions

Roberto Isaias transforms lives with more than 600 surgeries and 5 million of attentions

Roberto Isaias has transformed lives through his philanthropy, funding over 600 surgeries and providing 5 million health care services, showcasing his strong co

Our commitment to the health and well-being of communities knows no borders. ” — Roberto Isaias Dassum

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roberto Isaias, Ecuadorian businessman and philanthropist, proudly continues the family legacy through Isaias Group, a crucial entity in the creation of employment and opportunities in Ecuador.

True to family values, Roberto Isaias emphasizes the importance of giving back to society and improving the living conditions of the less fortunate.

This commitment is materialized in various initiatives that positively impact sectors such as health, education and culture, promoting a comprehensive and sustainable development.

Nahím Isaías Foundation: A pillar of philanthropy in Ecuador

Since its foundation in 1988, the Nahím Isaías Foundation has been instrumental in improving the quality of life of Ecuadorians.

It has established 22 medical centers equipped with doctors and nurses in several cities, providing free care.

These centers offer a wide range of medical services with 38 specialties available, benefiting those most in need and strengthening access to health in vulnerable communities.

Cultural and educational initiatives of Roberto Isaias

In addition to its work in the health field, the Nahím Isaías Foundation awards scholarships to outstanding students and supports a variety of cultural and sports projects.

A notable example of its commitment to culture is the Nahím Isaías Colonial Art Museum, which preserves and promotes the country's rich cultural heritage.

"We firmly believe that social investment is the engine of sustainable progress. Through our actions, we seek not only to improve people's quality of life, but also to foster a more equitable and just society." Roberto Isaias

Expansion and economic growth in the United States

Roberto Isaias' impact is not limited to Ecuador. He has extended his influence to Miami, Florida, where he has established himself as a leading businessman driving both social development and economic growth.

His focus on business expansion has been key to revitalizing the local economy, demonstrating that the Isaias Group's model of success can transcend borders and benefit communities beyond Ecuador.

In Miami, Isaias has promoted the creation of jobs and the development of projects that have contributed significantly to the economic dynamism of the region.

His leadership in the international expansion of Isaias Group highlights his ability to carry out initiatives that combine profitability and social responsibility, integrating his philanthropic values in a global context.

Roberto Isaias, a leader in the promotion of sustainability and equity

With a vision focused on progress and equity, Roberto Isaias has established himself as an exemplary leader in social investment and sustainable development.

His commitment not only improves the quality of life of many people in Ecuador, but also has a positive impact internationally, promoting equitable and responsible development.

Roberto Isaias and Isias Group are a living testimony that business success and social responsibility can coexist, establishing a valuable model for the positive transformation of communities and beyond.