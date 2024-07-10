MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela welcomes return of Gautrain operator and NUMSA back to negotiating table following wage deadlock

MEC welcomes return of Gautrain operator and NUMSA back to the negotiating table following wage deadlock

The Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has welcomed the decision by the Bombela Operating Company, and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) to go back to the negotiating table, following a deadlock in wage negotiations.

“We are hopeful that the decision to return to the negotiating table will result in adopting an approach which balances the interests of the workers against the long-term stability and sustainability of the Gautrain,” said Diale-Tlabela.

On Monday, 08 July 2024, Bombela Operating Company workers affiliated with NUMSA commenced an indefinite strike due to a wage dispute. Bombela Operating Company moved quickly to implement contingency plans to ensure Gautrain services operate according to schedule while union members are engaged in the industrial action.

"We, as government and as the owner of the Gautrain system, our plea is for the two parties is to find a speedy resolution to the impasse. We believe that such differences can only be resolved in talks, given that the end result of an industrial action usually has unpleasant consequences for all parties involved,” said Diale-Tlabela.

“To commuters, even though Gautrain services have not been disrupted by the strike, we appreciate that news of industrial action can justifiably make you feel anxious and uncertain about the reliability of the service. We commit to continuing our role in urging the two parties to find a speedy resolution to the wage dispute,” Diale-Tlabela concluded.

