Government welcomes Bafana Bafana’s winning start at AFCON 2025

Government congratulates Bafana Bafana on a spirited and well-earned 2–1 victory over Angola in their opening Group B match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), played in Marrakech, Morocco.

The thrilling performance sets a positive tone for South Africa’s AFCON campaign and reflects the resilience, discipline and fighting spirit that define our national team.

Government commends the technical team and players for their preparation and professionalism, as well as the South African supporters at home and abroad whose unwavering support continues to inspire the team. The match showcased the growing competitiveness of African football and highlighted Bafana Bafana’s determination to compete with confidence and purpose.

Government wishes Bafana Bafana continued success in their remaining Group B fixtures and throughout the tournament, and calls on all South Africans to rally behind the team as they pursue further victories at AFCON 2025.

