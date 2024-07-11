DeliverFund and Whooster Announce Landmark Partnership to Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking

WHITEFISH , MONTANA, UNITED STATES , July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major step forward in the battle against human trafficking, DeliverFund, a nonprofit intelligence organization, has partnered with Whooster, a leader in investigative data solutions and provider of a cutting-edge data analysis intelligence SaaS platform. This partnership provides Whooster with access to DeliverFund’s extensive human trafficking database, which Whooster will offer at no cost to law enforcement agencies across the country through 'Whooster NightWatch.’ This dataset, designed to combat human trafficking, features advanced data points linked to illicit activities, furthering the capabilities of government and law enforcement agencies in their mission to dismantle trafficking networks.

DeliverFund, renowned for its deployment of cutting-edge technology and expert personnel in disrupting human trafficking networks, brings to the table its extensive human trafficking database of over 2 billion points of interest and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

The fusion of DeliverFund's specialized intelligence with Whooster’s advanced data products promises to reshape the landscape of human trafficking investigations and interventions, identifying trafficking activity and reaching and rescuing victims more effectively.

This collaboration is set to significantly enhance the capabilities of law enforcement and other institutions nationwide, providing them with unprecedented access to critical data in the fight against human trafficking.

"DeliverFund’s fight against human traffickers is relentless, and our partnership with Whooster represents a pivotal advancement in our intelligence distribution capabilities,” said Nic McKinley, CEO at DeliverFund.

“We have always believed the right intelligence - in the hands of those who can act on it - is the strategic advantage our law enforcement partners need in the fight against human traffickers. Thanks to our partners at Whooster, government authorities can now access the critical data they need automatically through one of the platforms they already use. This combination of DeliverFund’s data with Whooster's cutting-edge OWL Data Fusion technology marks a significant improvement in data and intelligence distribution to the people who need it most.”

“As the CEO of Whooster, Inc I am deeply committed to the fight against human trafficking. Our partnership with DeliverFund to launch Whooster NightWatch marks a significant stride in this battle. This collaboration goes beyond technology; it's a reflection of our dedication at Whooster to make a real difference in the world. By integrating DeliverFund's expertise with our OWL Data Fusion technology, we're not just creating a product; we're forging a powerful tool against a grave injustice. This initiative is a testament to Whooster's core values, where innovation meets social responsibility. We stand with DeliverFund, united in our mission to dismantle trafficking networks and protect the innocent, using every technological advantage at our disposal. Access to NightWatch is at no charge to Law Enforcement,” Richard Spradley said.

This collaboration aligns with the core values of both organizations - a commitment to innovation, integrity, and social responsibility. By leveraging their combined resources and expertise, DeliverFund and Whooster are setting a new standard in the utilization of technology for social good, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against human trafficking.

For more information about DeliverFund and Whooster, please visit DeliverFund.org and Whooster.com.