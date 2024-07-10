Submit Release
Fourth veterinary big data stakeholder forum, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 14 October 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 14 October 2024, 15:00 (CEST)

The annual edition of the Veterinary big data stakeholder forum is part of the implementation of the EU veterinary big data strategy.

With presentations from representatives of EMA, veterinary industry and academia, the topics for discussion of the fourth edition will include:

  • a progress update on the HMA/EMA Veterinary Big Data work plan and planned activities for 2025;
  • a report on the EU veterinary data landscape analysis and next steps;
  • discussions on the role of big data and artificial intelligence in the veterinary regulatory domain and the potential benefits of building a vet health data space.

Representatives from European and international regulators, the veterinary pharmaceutical industry, SMEs and trade associations, and academia are welcome to register for the event. Registered participants will be able to ask questions to the panellists.

A video recording of the event, together with the relevant presentations, will be made available on this page in the weeks following the event.

