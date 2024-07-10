Budget collection from exports-imports up 8.4 per cent in H1

VIETNAM, July 10 - HÀ NỘI — State budget collection from Việt Nam’s export-import activities reached VNĐ200.46 trillion (US$8.35 billion) in the first half of 2024, equivalent to 53.5 per cent of the target and up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, said the General Department of Việt Nam Customs (GDVC) on Tuesday.

This strong performance came amid a surge in overall trade. Việt Nam’s total export-import turnover reached $369.62 billion during the period, up 16 per cent annually.

Exports grew at a slightly slower pace than imports, rising 14.9 per cent to $190.73 billion. Imports, on the other hand, jumped 17.3 per cent to $178.88 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $11.85 billion.

Looking ahead, GDVC Director General Nguyễn Văn Cẩn highlighted several key tasks for the remainder of this year. These include fulfilling budget revenue collection targets; combating crime, smuggling, and trade fraud; launching smart and digital border gates, and enhancing public service discipline.

For 2024, the National Assembly assigned the GDVC a target of collecting VNĐ375 trillion for the state coffer, with VNĐ204 trillion coming from export-import activities. — VNS