Hà Nội eyes eight more industrial clusters by 2030

VIETNAM, July 10 - HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội plans to add eight industrial clusters to its industrial cluster development plan for 2020 with a vision to 2030.

During the first half of 2024, the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade coordinated with the People's Committees of Gia Lâm, Thường Tín and Phú Xuyên districts to propose the municipal People's Committee continue the procedures for adding eight industrial clusters to the plan, namely Tín An, Thống Nhất and Nhất Hiệu in Thường Tín district; Phú Xuyên and the craft village of Nam Tiến in Phú Xuyên district; and Lệ Chi, Dương Quang and Dương Xá in Gia Lâm district.

For 2030, Hà Nội looks to have 159 industrial clusters covering a total area of 3,204ha, expand five clusters established between 2017 and 2020 with a total area of about 45ha, and build 21 new ones covering about 536ha.

The department said that during the first half, construction began on four industrial clusters, namely Đông Phú Yên in Chương Mỹ district, Tam Hiệp and Liên Hiệp in Phúc Thọ district, along with Xà Cầu in Ứng Hòa district, raising the total now under construction to 24 out of the 43 established in the 2018-20 period.

The authority has also coordinated with the People's Committees of districts to urge investors to speed up the building of technical infrastructure for 24 industrial clusters. Of which, five have had technical infrastructure completed and are now eligible for welcoming secondary investors, while six others have seen 90 per cent of their infrastructure built and are expected to be put into operation in the third quarter of this year.

It has also collaborated with local authorities to remove difficulties to accelerate the progress of 19 industrial clusters on which work hasn't started.

This year, Hà Nội plans to complete infrastructure construction and inaugurate 15 - 20 industrial clusters, while setting up and expanding 10 - 15 others under an industrial cluster investment and management plan issued by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

It also targets that all newly built clusters and those already operational will be equipped with wastewater treatment facilities meeting national standards.

To this end, the municipal People’s Committee will build more mechanisms and policies for developing industrial clusters, including completing and integrating the industrial cluster development plan into the Hà Nội Capital Master Plan for the 2021-30 period with a vision towards 2050, and calling for investment in the clusters' technical infrastructure.

The capital will step up attracting investment to the clusters with completed infrastructure. It will also adopt measures to remove obstacles and difficulties related to investment and land procedures to accelerate infrastructure construction at industrial clusters.

Focus will also be placed on managing and developing the facilities that have been put into operation, upgrading existing ones, and stepping up trade and investment promotion to raise occupancy.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội is working to boost industrial production, raise production efficiency and capacity of businesses in industrial parks and clusters, and lure big projects to this field, according to Chairman of the People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh.

The city will also push ahead with industrial production in line with the development programme for priority industries, the supporting industry development programme, and the key industrial product development project. At the same time, it will continue removing obstacles to enterprises while tapping into the domestic market, stimulating consumption, developing Vietnamese brands, and effectively implementing the “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese products” campaign. — VNS