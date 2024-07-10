VIB: the first local bank to deploy AWS Skill Builder

VIETNAM, July 10 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has integrated Amazon Web Services (AWS) Skill Builder into its cloud computing training programme, the bank has announced.

With this advance, VIB becomes the first local bank to leverage AWS Skill Builder, an online centre designed to provide role-based training and learning plans for workers to build in-demand cloud skills, strengthening and enhancing its cloud computing capabilities.

This is part of VIB’s Cloud First strategy, in which it continues to invest in the employees' upskilling and reskilling, thus ensuring to meet commitments to providing a modern, safe and convenient set of products and services with the best customer experiences.

The integration means VIB's employees will have access to more than 600 free courses and learning plans that cover more than 30 AWS services, from foundational to advanced levels, VIB said.

It added that the employees can also access hands-on interactive courses on how to innovate on AWS Cloud, including practical artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, security, database and storage concepts.

Eric Yeo, Country General Manager AWS Vietnam said: “At AWS, we want to help equip organisations with the skills to leverage the cloud, by empowering learners of all levels to build with confidence and innovate in the digital world to drive transformation.

"We are heartened by VIB's vision to invest in their employees and delighted that VIB is the first local Vietnam bank to implement AWS Skill Builder.”

Trần Nhất Minh, Deputy CEO and Head of VIB’s Digital Banking Division, said: “Working with AWS on this training project, VIB is invested in developing a high-quality cloud computing workforce through specialised training programmes and is committed to providing modern, safe and convenient products and services with the best customer experience, affirming VIB's leading position in technology.”

Enhancing cloud computing capabilities

According to VIB, incorporating AWS Skill Builder into the bank’s employee training programme is part of its strategy to enhance its workforce capabilities through four main pillars, including focusing on high-quality international standard initiatives, including a modern training system operating on a SaaS platform and developing internationally standardised training programmes, directly linked to work processes.

Enhancing digital transformation and cloud computing capabilities and achieving sustainable development based on superior management and operational tools and an advanced organisational culture are parts of them.

By leveraging training on AWS Skill Builder, VIB is offering comprehensive cloud training for employees, at all levels and backgrounds, as well as the opportunity for staff to engage with AWS technologies, learn best practices and use cases to refine technical skills, expand their knowledge and stay updated on emerging trends and innovations. This initiative promotes the development of a highly-skilled workforce and enhances VIB's innovation capabilities.

VIB began transitioning its infrastructure and applications to the cloud in 2020 and has seen really positive results, launching over ten apps on AWS, with the number expected to exceed 30, including core banking applications over the next three years.

Building on AWS Cloud has also helped VIB speed up product development by an average of 35 per cent and improve cost savings by about 23 per cent.

During this period, VIB has focused on partnering with leading technology firms worldwide to enhance the technological capabilities of its workers, particularly through information-sharing programmes and deep training on Cloud and data management solutions.

This important foundation laid by VIB at an early stage has facilitated the transition and application to cloud computing, equipping the technology team and the broader VIB staff with a digital mindset. This effort has also delivered high-tech and leading trends products, solutions and applications to customers, who have been highly appreciative and recognised by the market and reputable domestic and international organisations.

A leading technology bank

The banking industry is witnessing a robust digital transformation, driven by the increasing demand for digital experiences from customers and the continuous advancement of technology. Embracing this trend, VIB has pioneered migrating core banking systems to the cloud, providing flexibility, innovation, and enhanced customer experiences.

With a vision 'To be the most innovative and customer-centric bank in Việt Nam', VIB focuses on developing infrastructure based on AI-first, Mobile-first and Cloud-first models, continuously delivering innovative and convenient technology solutions to meet all customer needs and focusing on developing technological human resources. As a result, VIB has achieved strong growth and high digital transformation penetration rates.

Since 2017, VIB has maintained a high and sustainable growth rate in digital transactions, with the numbers each year nearly doubling for several consecutive years, reaching 340 million digital transactions, corresponding to a transaction value of US$111 billion in 2023.

Of these, more than 94 per cent of retail transactions were conducted through digital channels, with millions of customers regularly using digital banking services each month.

In 2023, VIB’s mobile banking application, MyVIB, was recognised by International Finance as the fastest-growing mobile banking application in Việt Nam. In 2024, the bank is expected to achieve 510 million digital transactions with a total transaction value of $150 billion.

The financial and banking market is increasingly competitive, with most of the new products and technologies being quickly replicated by others.

With its '3-first' digital banking strategy and pioneering multi-cloud platform in the banking market, a high-quality cloud computing workforce will be the next crucial factor helping VIB consolidate its top technology position, aiming to lead the market in key business areas and become the leading retail bank in Việt Nam. — VNS