HCM City International Technology Exposition launched

VIETNAM, July 10 - HCM CITY — With over 500 booths featuring 300 domestic and international enterprises across a 50,000m2 exhibition space, the International Technology Exposition (iTECH Expo 2024) aims to showcase the latest technological solutions and facilitate trade and investment promotion in the technology sector.

The first-ever iTECH Expo 2024, themed "New tech for the new era," was launched at The Quang Trung Software Park in District 12 in HCM City on July 10.

The event is organised by the HCM City Computer Association in collaboration with VIETBUILD Construction International Fair Exhibition Corporation, ALTA Media and partners.

The exhibition features innovative solutions in 18 technology sectors such as 5G, AI, IoT, AR/VR, holograms, LED technology, blockchain, smart factories, and high-tech agriculture.

Highlights include products, solutions, and services related to smart lighting, smart city development applications, consumer electronics, information technology, manufacturing equipment, and electronic components.

The event gathers leading technology companies, both domestic and global, such as Intel, ASUS, Zoho, QTSC, VNPT, Viettel and Mobifone from countries including the US, the UK, China, Russia, India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Singapore and Thailand.

Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long, Chairman of the HCM City Computer Association (HCA), said that this exhibition marks a milestone, signaling the beginning of a new series of international exhibitions after a 12-year hiatus from hosting such events.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of HCM City Trần Thị Diệu Thúy said that the event is an opportunity for businesses to connect with leading experts in technology fields. It also helps domestic companies expand international partner networks, trade promotion and meet up with potential customers.

Other activities at the event include nine seminars related to the technology field, B2B matching programmes and real-site demo tours.

The event lasts until July 12. VNS