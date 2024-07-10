Exhibitions for footwear and leather open in HCM City

VIETNAM, July 10 - HCM CITY – The International Footwear & Leather Products Exhibition and the 24th Shoes & Leather Vietnam officially opened on July 10 in HCM City.

The two exhibitions feature around 800 businesses from 21 countries, such as the UK, India, Korea, the US, China and Việt Nam.

Việt Nam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association - the organiser - said that the exhibition is an exemplary event of the country’s leather and footwear industry, solidifying itself as a trustworthy forum for leading manufacturers and suppliers in the industry.

Businesses exhibit machinery, raw materials and other products in the footwear and leather industry, such as equipment for processing garments, weaving, tanning machines, items for dyeing and finishing and other chemicals.

There are also technical conferences on advancements in production, as well as new trends and developments in the industry, providing useful knowledge for businesses.

Nguyễn Đức Thuấn, chairman of the association, said that the events, organised annually, aim to help domestic and foreign businesses network and find trade partners.

The exhibition, held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre until July 12, is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors. VNS