Advanced Technology And Litigation Risk In The Construction Industry

James Gallagher - P.E., F.ASCE, Principal, Resolution Management Consultants, Inc.

Is It Too Early to Look to the Courts for Definitions of Accountability Relating to the Use of Cutting-Edge Advances - 4 Issues to Consider

Legal risks stemming from the use of AI, robotics, building information modeling, game theory and other advances are still very much a work in progress and far from being settled in the courts.” — James Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE, Principal, Resolution Management Consultants