5 Steps Towards Taking Long-Term Care Wound Care To The Next Level

David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO

To evolve wound care, it will be important for facilities to take a long view...one that is strategic & rooted in a spirit of continuous improvement.

Evolution in creating a Wound Care Culture™ should be a global initiative because of its potential to bring healing and improve the lives of so many seniors in an aging global population.” — David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell, Inc.l

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many long-term care facilities, wound care is largely tactical. Treatment protocol is often standardized and focused on the wound at hand. Care usually consists of placing medical treatments on wounds and changing them every so often until, hopefully, the wound heals. Treatment is directed to the individual patient, as it should be, but with little or no perspective regarding that wound’s place, and the facility’s, in the global wound care picture. Is the facility performing better or worse in its practice of wound care? Is it improving healing year-to-year or not?David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell and Affiliated Companies, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world said, “In order for wound care in long-term care facilities to evolve, it will be important for facilities to take a long view, in the practice of wound care, one that is strategic in nature and rooted in a spirit of continuous improvement.”Navazio calls this evolutionary paradigm, creating a Wound Care Culture™. Navazio’s model for a Wound Care Culture™ creates an environment within each long-term facility that goes beyond the mere tactical treatment of individual wounds to managing the complete practice of wound care within the facility, with a larger goal of overall improvement of results over time. Navazio has identified 5 components that contribute to wound care evolution, ones he recommends that long-term care facilities adopt. They include:1) Establishing an institutional database of wound care activity.Record-keeping is the key to effective management of any endeavor. It enables the establishment of an institutional baseline, in order to be able to track wound care treatment and results against it, leading to the development of strategies designed to continuously improve the wound care practice and make it more successful. Taking this a step further: connecting one’s institutional database to a global wound care database, such as Gentell Fastcare, provides an even larger sampling of wound care activity, both enhancing the quality of information and leading to the development of more productive strategies for improving effectiveness.2) Shifting institutional perspective from tactical to proactive.Treating wounds when they occur is tactical. Creating an environment designed to preventing wounds, such as pressure wounds, from happening is strategic. For wound care evolution to occur, succeeding in healing is only part of the equation. Tracking, reducing and preventing the number of wounds overall is an important metric to manage.3) Placing a priority on continuing wound care education.Of course, initial wound care education is important. But in many facilities, the opportunity for continuing education then becomes limited, or even ends, once the health care professional is on the job. Navazio points out that in our fast-paced, high-tech world, long-term care facilities should prioritize continuing wound care education as an important tool for insuring that staff can continue to provide state-of-the-art treatment and improve institutional results.4) Maintain enthusiasm for exploring and adopting the latest treatment protocol and supplies.New ideas, techniques and supplies are being developed, in the field of wound care, on a frequent basis. Falling into the “tried and true” may be comfortable but that attitude has the potential to limit results. He advises making time to research and explore the latest developments in this practice area. Where something looks to be an improvement, be open-minded enough to test it, yet track its effectiveness against proven protocols.5) Enhanced supply chain innovation can improve results too.Although wound care evolution tends to focus on the medical, supply chain innovation is also creating wound care evolution. Advancements such as just-in-time delivery systems can automate supply dynamics to save time and promote accuracy in internal, wound system management.Navazio says, “Wound care is an important issue that needs to advance from the tactical to the strategic in managing and improving results. Evolution in creating a Wound Care Culture™ should be a global initiative because of its potential to bring healing and improve the lives of so many seniors in an aging global population.”-----Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other care settings.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715

