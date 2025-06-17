5 Ways Companies Can Achieve Sustainability Goals By Adding Railroads To Their Freight Transportation Mix

Brian Gorton - President & Chief Operating Officer of Conrail Corporation

The current U.S. economic trend towards onshoring opens the door to reexamining one's logistics strategy, with the potential to reduce both emissions and costs.

Prioritizing sustainability goals through transportation strategy transformation has the potential to improve the bottom line, while improving the environment & providing a competitive advantage.” — Brian Gorton - President & Chief Operating Officer of Conrail Corporation

MT. LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. companies will prioritize sustainability goals as a top 3 priority in 2025, according to a recent article in Forbes Magazine. Up from even just a few years ago, the Forbes data states that 65% of those CEO’s surveyed consider sustainability a top priority.For many companies, transportation and shipping represent a major cost, as well as a major contributor to emissions of pollutants. According to Brian Gorton, President and CEO of Conrail Corporation, the nation’s largest switching and terminal rail service provider, “Prioritizing sustainability goals through transportation strategy transformation has the potential to improve the bottom line, while improving the environment & providing a competitive advantage."Gorton advises that by adding railroad into one’s transportation mix, one can substantially reduce emissions and costs. He points to some important sustainability facts regarding railroad freight transportation, including:- A single rail car can hold as much as 3-4 truckloads of cargo.- A single freight train can haul as much cargo as 300 trucks carry.- A freight train can move one ton of goods over 470 miles per gallon of diesel fuel, compared to a truck moving that ton only 134 miles.- Rail emits 75% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than does truck shipping.- Rail doesn’t use highways and therefor requires no public expenditure on road wear & tear & maintenance.To prioritize sustainability goals, Gorton recommends that corporate leadership should review their transportation paradigm and examine how inserting rail into the mix will help them achieve and exceed sustainability goals, while reducing costs. To help accomplish these goals, Gorton recommends five key concepts to consider:1) Review your logistics planning strategies from ground zero.Sometimes logistics plans have a way of becoming embedded in operations. Yet, factors can change over time, as can priorities. Taking a second look at this year’s logistics strategies, starting from scratch, can reveal meaningful cost and sustainability advantages.2) Consider inter-modal shipping options.Time was when shipping through one mode of transportation was the norm. Today, more and more companies are exploring inter-modal train and truck shipping to maximize savings and environmental benefits.3) Also work with vendors to explore their alternative options.Shipping isn’t only one way - outbound. Take a look at inbound shipping strategies, too. We recommend working with each leading vendor to explore alternative, more efficient, ways of shipping, such as rail, that can reduce inbound shipping costs without costing either the customer or the vendor anything.4) Evolve and optimize your shipping technology.Using Transportation Management Systems such as TAS, AI and machine learning, you can more effectively develop and analyze predictive routing and cost forecasting solutions. Embrace state-of-the-art technology to more effectively plan routes and modes designed to improve efficiency as well as sustainability.5) Reexamine your load consolidation strategies.What has changed in your shipping world over the last few years - needs, costs, routes, customer demands, load opportunities and more? Review alternative ways to ship this year, that can more effectively take advantage of those changes.The current U.S. economic trend towards onshoring might open the door to new thinking to be ready for updated supply strategies, as more products will be manufactured in North America that can be shipped via rail, or rail in collaboration with some other mode of transportation.Said Gorton, “Instead of focusing on raising prices due to increased shipping costs, companies can focus on reducing costs by discovering and implementing greater efficiencies and economies of scale. Rail’s competitive potential can be amplified under this scenario and support easier strategies for achieving corporate goals of profitability and sustainability.”--------ABOUT CONRAIL CORPORATIONFounded in 1976, Conrail is a premier terminal and switching service provider, operating about 1,200 miles of track for its owners CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern. The company provides safe and efficient rail service to local freight customers in the areas of Detroit, New Jersey and Philadelphia. Operating in shared asset areas, Conrail connects customers to the national rail network through CSX and NS. Guided by the core values of Safety, Service, Value and Leadership, Conrail remains committed to providing excellent rail services. For more information, visit https://www.conrail.com Conrail Corporation330 Fellowship Road, Suite 300Mount Laurel, NJ 08054Phone: (215) 209-2000Phone: (215) 209-2000Website: https://www.conrail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/conrail Twitter: https://www.x.com/conrailofficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conrailofficial Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057582814790 # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.