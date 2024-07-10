Epos Now Joins the Prestigious Unicorn Council
Epos Now announces its induction into the esteemed Unicorn Council, an exclusive group of privately held startup companies valued at over £1 billion.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of AI-driven point of sale (POS) and embedded finance solutions, proudly announces its induction into the esteemed Unicorn Council, an exclusive group of privately held startup companies valued at over £1 billion.
— Jacyn Heavens, CEO and Founder of Epos Now
The Unicorn Council for FinTech is the coalition of UK-based FinTech unicorn founders to accelerate growth and unlock potential in the UK FinTech sector. With a list of prestigious members, such as Revolut, Zilch and ClearBank, the Unicorn Council provides the UK government with key policy recommendations to protect and maintain the UK’s leading global position in FinTech.
Since its inception in 2011, Epos Now has revolutionised business operations by offering cloud-based POS systems that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. Serving over 70,000 locations, Epos Now has continually expanded its product offerings and global footprint into over ten countries, solidifying its position as a market leader.
“We are thrilled to join the Unicorn Council, championing UK FinTech and the thousands of SME merchants we support. Our merchants are often excluded from the financial system. We are unlocking business-critical services with our A.I. tools and embedded finance platform to level the playing field; this appointment allows us to push this agenda at the highest level ’” says Jacyn Heavens, Founder & CEO at Epos Now.
The Unicorn Council, renowned for its influential members and high growth potential, offers Epos Now a unique platform to collaborate with other tech giants, share insights, and drive forward-thinking initiatives. Membership in this elite group underscores Epos Now’s robust growth trajectory and impact on the retail and hospitality industries.
About Epos Now
Epos Now, founded in 2011, is a global financial technology company that provides an AI-driven platform that offers merchants total financial freedom, including POS, payments, instant settlement, banking, lending, and card issuing. This enables customers to fully leverage the latest tools to compete with giants.
