Update No. 1 / Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Stolen Vehicle
Update:
On 07/09/2024 at approximately 1646 hours, Troopers from Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of the stolen Subaru observed in the Mini Mart convenience store parking lot located at 12 N Main St, Rochester, VT 05767. Upon arrival, an investigation determined that an individual of interest was operating the vehicle according to witnesses. A photo of the individual was retrieved from the store surveillance system and included. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2003107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at 16:26 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw’s Supermarket, 127 VT Rte 12, Randolph, VT 05060
VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Neil E. Gibbs
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/08/2024 at approximately 16:26 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the parking lot of Shaw’s supermarket in Randolph. An investigation determined that the vehicle is a 2018 blue Subaru Legacy bearing a Vermont license plate reading “GIBBER”, as well as a 50th-anniversary edition badge, and was stolen between the hours of 16:10-16:26 on 07/08/2024. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.