Update No. 1 / Royalton Barracks / Request for Information / Stolen Vehicle

Update:

On 07/09/2024 at approximately 1646 hours, Troopers from Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of the stolen Subaru observed in the Mini Mart convenience store parking lot located at 12 N Main St, Rochester, VT 05767. Upon arrival, an investigation determined that an individual of interest was operating the vehicle according to witnesses. A photo of the individual was retrieved from the store surveillance system and included. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024 at 16:26 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw’s Supermarket, 127 VT Rte 12, Randolph, VT 05060

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Neil E. Gibbs

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/08/2024 at approximately 16:26 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the parking lot of Shaw’s supermarket in Randolph. An investigation determined that the vehicle is a 2018 blue Subaru Legacy bearing a Vermont license plate reading “GIBBER”, as well as a 50th-anniversary edition badge, and was stolen between the hours of 16:10-16:26 on 07/08/2024. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.