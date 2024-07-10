Whoa Dough Expands Retail Presence to Over 200 Super Target Locations Nationwide and Target.com
Whoa Dough Snack Bars Now Available to Target Customers in Time for Back-to-School Shopping; Available in Chocolate Chip and Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough FlavorsHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, renowned for its innovative gluten-free, plant-based cookie dough snack bars, announced today its latest retail expansion into 222 Super Target locations across the United States and on Target.com. Beginning July 7th, Super Targets will feature Whoa Dough’s popular Chocolate Chip and Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough Snack Bars in 4-pack varieties within the snack section, offering consumers a delicious, convenient, and better-for-you option to enjoy on-the-go.
This expansion marks a significant milestone for Whoa Dough, joining other major retailers like Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Grocery Outlet, and Southeastern Grocers.
“Expanding into a national retailer like Target allows us to provide a sweet, better-for-you snack that checks all the boxes for families,” said Todd Goldstein, Founder of Whoa Dough. “Our crave-worthy bars are perfect for families looking for allergen-friendly snacks that meet various dietary restrictions. They are gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO certified, and low in sugar and calories, making them an ideal choice for anyone seeking a healthier and satisfying treat.”
Goldstein added that Whoa Dough’s entrance into Target marks a major step toward the brand’s goal of providing safe and sweet snacking to the entire family.
“This launch coincides perfectly with back-to-school season when parents are gearing up to shop for all the necessities. Our cookie dough snack bars are the better-for-you option to pack in kids’ lunchboxes, backpacks, or mom’s purse," commented Goldstein. “From preschoolers to college students, Whoa Dough has everyone covered.”
Crafted to be gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher certified, Whoa Dough's cookie dough bars offer a delicious and allergen-friendly option for consumers. Whoa. Just Whoa.
For more information about Whoa Dough and the brand’s complete product line, visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough, combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, it is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
