New Recipe, Same Great Taste: Rediscover Whoa Dough Bars at the Summer Fancy Food Show
Enhanced Cookie Dough Snack Bar Recipe; Updated Packaging and ‘Whoaments’ Campaign
We’re confident that Whoa Dough has perfected this recipe and will pleasantly surprise even our most loyal Snack Happy customers.”HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, renowned for its innovative gluten-free, plant-based cookie dough snack bars, will showcase its latest brand updates and innovations at the Summer Fancy Food Show from June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #5344 to sample the brand’s enhanced recipes for its entire snack bar line.
— Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough
Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough, said the company improved its snack bar recipes to make the products softer and closer to the experience of eating homemade raw cookie dough.
Goldstein stated, “While we are a better-for-you cookie dough snack bar, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice taste and texture. We’re confident that Whoa Dough has perfected this recipe and will pleasantly surprise even our most loyal Snack Happy customers. We’ve been seeing a trend toward healthier indulgent snacks, so we feel this new formula for our bars will definitely satisfy everyone’s desire for a sweet snack.”
Committed to customer satisfaction, Whoa Dough takes customer feedback seriously and strives to refine its products, always looking to ‘raise the bar.’
“We’re also happy to see that some of our previous customers are enjoying the updated recipe,” Goldstein added. “For example, one customer tried our bar a year ago and was ‘disappointed’ with the taste. Here’s what they had to say in a recent five-star review on Amazon:
“I tried Whoa Dough bars about a year ago, and was disappointed with the taste. However, I saw that the recipe has been redone, and wanted to give it a second shot. I was shocked with how good the bars were. A quick, tasty, healthy snack that went down very easily. Unlike other bars, Whoa Dough has a very smooth texture and is easy to chew, so it is a great quick option when wanting a quality snack.”
Additionally, the brand’s bars revamped its packaging with clear product images and a prominent label that reads “Cookie Dough Snack Bar” for easy identification. The updated packaging now includes a delightful #Whoament or fascinating fact on the back to encourage deeper consumer engagement with the product.
Fancy Food Show attendees will also get to sample Whoa Dough's refrigerated ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Sugar Cookie Dough. Crafted to be gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher certified, Whoa Dough's cookie dough offers a delicious and allergen-friendly option for consumers. Whether eaten raw or baked into nine delightful cookies, this versatile treat is sure to make you go…Whoa!
For more information about Whoa Dough and the complete product line, visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, it is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
