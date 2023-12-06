St. Michael's Learning Academy Collaborates with SAP to Empower Military Veterans
SMLA achieves 100% pass rate in the SAP Veterans to Work Program, empowering military veterans for civilian roles with SAP partnership.
We celebrate a significant leap for our veterans: transforming military expertise into thriving civilian careers goes beyond just bridging gaps - we're changing lives.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Michael's Learning Academy (SMLA) proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with SAP on the SAP Veterans to Work Program. The latest class has achieved a remarkable 100 percent pass rate, with over 60% placed into jobs now, and the remainder are securing job offers, marking a substantial advancement in transitioning our servicemen and women into the civilian workforce.
— Christine Aboud, President of St. Michael's Learning Academy
"SAP honors the courage and dedication of America's military personnel. Our Veterans to Work program reflects our commitment to assisting our heroes in a smooth transition to civilian roles," said Michael May, Managing Director for the South Market Unit and Executive Sponsor for the SAP Veterans to Work Program.
Bridging Gaps Through Education & Skill-Building
As a leading vocational institution, SMLA is at the forefront of this program's educational and operational aspects.
Since 2014, this collaboration has empowered over 1,000 service members, offering scholarships for certifications in high-demand fields like S/4 HANA, analytics, and data management.
The latest 10-week SAP course, which includes 80 hours of intensive training, not only achieved a 100 percent completion rate but also boasts an impressive average employment/placement rate of 70 percent post-course completion, a clear indicator of the program's success and impact.
Beyond Numbers: Real Impact on Lives
It is a striking reality that 53% of post-9/11 veterans experience unemployment upon returning to civilian life. "We're celebrating a significant step forward for our veterans. With every service member's success in passing and securing job opportunities, we're doing more than just filling gaps. We're transforming lives by translating military skills into civilian career success," stated Christine Aboud, President of St. Michael's Learning Academy.
A Coalition for Change
The impact of the SAP Veterans to Work Program is enhanced through partnerships with organizations like VetJobs and Revvy Pro.
Stacy Bayton from VetJobs commented, "In collaboration with SAP, St. Michael's Learning Academy is fundamental in guiding veterans to fulfilling careers that honor their diverse skills and immense dedication."
Courtney Lawless of Revvy Pro noted, "We're breaking new ground in hiring practices. With RevMe, our innovative video-based platform, veterans can share their stories in ways that truly connect with potential employers."
Continued Commitment to Our Veterans
"We're all invested in the welfare of our veterans. The success of this program is just the beginning. Together, we're not just changing individual lives but positively impacting our entire nation," concluded Michael May.
About St. Michael’s Learning Academy
St. Michael’s Learning Academy (SMLA) is a private vocational school that provides targeted educational programs that prepare military personnel for successful transitions into in-demand civilian careers.
For more information about the SAP Veterans to Work Program and upcoming enrollment dates, please visit www.mysmla.com.
Don Fried
AtlasTech Web Studios
don@atlastechwebstudios.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram