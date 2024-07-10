Adlook Appoints Industry Veteran Jim Daily as Executive Advisor
Bringing nearly 20 years of experience, Daily will lead GTM and brand strategy for the advertising technology leaderNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adlook, a next-generation brand growth platform, today announced the appointment of Jim Daily as executive advisor. In this role, Daily will work with Adlook's executive team to design its go-to-market (GTM) strategy and positioning within the North American market and beyond, further strengthening Adlook’s expertise in deep learning technology, as well as overhaul its robust hiring strategy.
“Adlook is a proven leader in developing high-impact products and services across the advertising industry,” said Daily. “As we enter a time of rapid development, I’m thrilled to join to help support Adlook’s innovative solutions for its valued customers and partners. I am eager to contribute to Adlook's journey of redefining advertising standards and being part of this dynamic and growing team.”
Over his 18+ years in the tech industry, Daily has extensive experience in launching, building, and scaling teams resulting in well over USD$250MM in annual revenue. He previously served as the CEO of North America and global president of Teads, where he was responsible for running all aspects of the business in the USA, Canada, and the UK. Daily is also the founder of Pachira Consulting, where he provides strategic advice and leadership across an expansive client base.
"Jim's considerable track record of launching, building, and scaling teams will help propel Adlook into its next phase of growth,” said Kuba Kossut, CEO of Adlook. “As we continue to navigate this pivotal time in the industry, I’m thrilled to welcome Jim as we pursue our mission of promoting a positive digital ecosystem impact while prioritising user privacy."
Trusted by leading brands such as Kraft Heinz, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO, Adlook's upward trajectory has solidified its leadership within the media space by offering sophisticated yet accessible solutions to clients worldwide. With Daily now leading the GTM strategy, Adlook continues its upward momentum in innovation, deep learning technology and market expansion.
To learn more about Adlook's deep learning-powered and future-proof brand growth platform for marketers and agencies, visit www.adlook.com.
About Adlook
Founded in 2022, Adlook merges the art of advertising with the science of technology, drawing on deep learning to develop impactful and privacy-dedicated solutions. Catering to the world's leading brands and advertising agencies, Adlook, through its cutting-edge DSP, provides tailored services designed for customised and outcome-based advertising solutions. These offerings align closely with diverse client needs, promoting marketing success and a positive digital ecosystem impact while prioritising user privacy.
As early adopters of Chrome's Privacy Sandbox and the Protected Audience API, Adlook collaborates closely with Google to lead the shift towards a safer, privacy-focused advertising landscape. This collaboration and Adlook's strategic role within the RTB House Group bolster its internet presence and ensure high standards of brand safety and creativity. Through innovation and dedication to privacy, Adlook navigates towards a cookieless world, aiming to redefine advertising standards.
Operating across the Americas and EMEA, Adlook integrates with 700+ publishers for a 95% internet reach. As a one-stop shop, it enhances campaigns in premium and broad contexts, securing guaranteed results for clients like Sanofi, Mars, and Heinz.
Discover more at www.adlook.com.
