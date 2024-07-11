RCSI Medical University of Bahrain Fosters International Collaboration to Advance its Undergraduate Education
MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain recently hosted international dignitaries on campus to strengthen its international collaboration framework for clinical or research elective opportunities for the benefit of undergraduate students.
RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a ‘Participating Home Institutions’ in the Visiting Students Learning Opportunities (VSLO) programme of the Association of the American Medical Colleges, which facilitates global mobility for student electives. Through the University, global elective opportunities are available to medical students with prestigious institutions, among which Johns Hopkins University (USA); Yale University School of Medicine (USA); Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (USA); George Washington University (USA); University of Alabama (USA); PennState University (USA); Wheeling Hospital, West Virginia (USA); St. Joseph’s Hospital, California (USA); University of Toronto (Canada); Kochi University (Japan); Taipei City Hospital (Taiwan), or Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (UAE).
The University also provides global mobility opportunities for nursing undergraduate students, thanks to an exchange programme established with Keele University (UK), and the recent signature of a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with Regis College, Boston (USA) for the first student exchange to start in the academic year 2024-2025.
Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain commented: “We look forward to fostering with our international partners a global collaboration framework to help our undergraduate students gain holistic educational, clinical and research experience, to support them in navigating the complex landscape of global health challenges and prepare them to contribute to the betterment of healthcare services and patient care worldwide.”
During the summer, our undergraduate students are invited to participate in prestigious research programmes such as the Keenan Summer Research internship at St Michael’s Hospital (Canada), the Keele University - School of Medicine ASPIRE research programme (UK), or the RCSI Research Summer School to work several weeks on a research project with the mentorship of faculty and researchers, who are experts in their chosen fields. Such programmes are designed to help students develop core skills in scientific writing, presentation, data management, statistics, ethics and research involving patients.
Since establishing our partnership with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in 2016, more than 70 RCSI Medical University of Bahrain students have pursued electives at this centre, resulting in several students being offered residency training positions.
RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.
