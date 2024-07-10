ENSURING NETWORK INTEGRITY: IPXO INTRODUCES FREE IP REPUTATION MONITORING
IPXO launches free IP reputation monitoring feature, allowing users to scan up to 512 IPs monthly, providing insights into IP assets health.LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPXO, a leading platform for IP address leasing and management, has announced the launch of its latest complimentary feature, "Check Your IP Reputation." This service empowers users to proactively monitor and manage the reputation of their IP addresses, enhancing network security and reliability.
Given the critical importance of maintaining a clean IP reputation, IPXO’s new feature provides a comprehensive and user-friendly solution. Accessible to any visitor of the IPXO website, the "Check Your IP Reputation" service allows users to scan up to a /23 subnet (or 512 IPs) once a month for free. This is invaluable for organizations aiming to ensure their IP addresses maintain a positive presence.
HOW IT WORKS
Users can visit the dedicated "Check Your IP Reputation" landing page on the IPXO website, where they can submit their IP range for scanning. Each user can scan up to 512 IPs per month. Upon successfully submitting the form, users will receive an email containing a report link.
The report includes an executive summary with crucial insights into the reputation of the scanned IPs, including metrics such as the count of IPs in blocklists, a comparison of clean versus blocked IPs, and the count of blocked IPs per country. This allows IP owners to quickly assess the health of their IP resources and take necessary actions to maintain or improve their IP reputation.
ADVANCED IP MANAGEMENT
The "Check Your IP Reputation" feature is a preview of the more comprehensive Next-Gen IPAM, which offers a detailed understanding and efficient management of all IP assets, including RPKI, IRR, BGP routes, Geolocation, WHOIS, and more.
Maintaining an accurate record of extensive assets allocated by RIRs is a demanding task, often susceptible to human errors, especially with continual organizational changes. The Next-Gen IPAM ensures that no resources are overlooked by extracting up-to-date information from multiple sources. Users can view all of their IP assets’ data on one unified platform, eliminating the need to search through multiple sources.
Furthermore, the tool provides extensive analysis and proactive recommendations, enabling users to address potential issues before they become significant problems. This proactive approach helps businesses maintain a healthy and secure digital presence, reinforcing IPXO’s mission for a healthier internet and better IP observability.
ABOUT IPXO
Established in August 2021, IPXO is the world’s largest fully automated IP address lease and monetization platform. IPXO has successfully distributed IP resources to approximately 900 ASNs and a thousand B2B clients, managing an expanding pool that now exceeds 3.3 million IPs.
Since September 2023, the company has been developing its Next-Generation IP Address Management tool. This tool will empower businesses to discover, analyze, and efficiently manage their own IP resources. With a strong presence within the RIR community and the goal of creating a transparent and sustainable IP ecosystem, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide.
